Propects ‘06 attend minor fastball provincials

The boys learned a lot and made many memories, said one of the coaches

While it was not the outcome they were hoping for, the Prospects ‘06 played well at the fastball provincials held in Barrier July 6-7.

One of the team’s coaches, Jen French, said they were the youngest of the eight teams competing and it was the team’s time attending provincials.

“The boys learned a lot and made some new memories,” French said.

A highlight of the weekend, she added, was playing a team that was ranked second going to the Canadians.

“We faced Terrace during the round robin and it was a blowout, 11-0. We had to play them again during the playoffs and it was one of the games we had the most fun playing all weekend.”

French said they told the players it was a privilege to be able to play a high-ranked team.

“We learned that those boys are “big”and can pitch “fast”! Both Williams Lake teams were the only ones able to score a run off the undefeated Terrace team in two years.”

French said one of the most difficult things for her as a coach is knowing how to teach mental skills and handle the different personalities of the players.

“I think this skill is only acquired through experience and trial and error,” she said. “I don’t remember winning or losing when I grew up playing ball, but I do remember the memories and the friendships along the way. The camaraderie amongst this group of boys is pretty awesome to see and what makes me want to coach year after year. They show up and don’t want to leave the fields.”

French said she is thankful to the parents for their patience, even when practices seem to go on forever some nights.

”We have players driving in from Horsefly on Monday and Wednesday for house and then other days for rep practices and games.”

The numbers in minor ball are growing every year, which French said is great to see.

“I don’t remember the last time Williams Lake went to fastball Provincials with two teams in the same division. Congratulations to the 2005 team for placing third.”

She also thanked Western Financial, Lo’s Florist, Horsefly Volunteer Fire Dept. and Return It Bottle Depot for the sponsorship and to Lindsey Wood for scorekeeping.