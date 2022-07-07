Pro rodeo competitors cash in at 94th Williams Lake Stampede

Virgil Poffenroth of Riske Creek competes in the tie-down roping Saturday, July 2 at the Williams Lake Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Stampede judges Dale Reid, from Grande Prairie, Alta, Bernie Rivet from Williams Lake and Terry Cooke, from Dawson Creek before the third performance on Saturday, July 2. Each judge attends around 15 rodeos a year. When judging - half the points go to the animal and half to the rider, they said. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Denise Swampy of Williams Lake competes in the Ladies Break-Away Roping Saturday, July 2 at the Williams Lake Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Series: Trevor Lulua narrowly missed being stomped by the bull Glamorama during Friday’s rodeo action. Lulua did not make the buzzer and was helped out by bull fighters, avoiding injury. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Series: Trevor Lulua narrowly missed being stomped by the bull Glamorama during Friday’s rodeo action. Lulua did not make the buzzer and was helped out by bull fighters, avoiding injury. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Trevor Lulua narrowly missed being stomped by the bull Glamorama during Friday’s rodeo action. Lulua did not make the buzzer and was helped out by bull fighters, avoiding injury. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Series: Trevor Lulua narrowly missed being stomped by the bull Glamorama during Friday’s rodeo action. Lulua did not make the buzzer and was helped out by bull fighters, avoiding injury. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Orin Larsen of Inglis, Man. competes in the Bareback riding event at the Williams Lake Stampede Saturday, July 2 achieving 90 points. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Sonya Dodginghorse of Tsuutina, Alta. scores 13.540 in the Ladies Barrel Racing Saturday, July 2 at the Williams Lake Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Chase Skene of Prince Albert, Ark. U.S.A. scores 73 in his Steer Riding Saturday, July 2, at the Williams Lake Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Tyrel Roberts of Charlie Lake, B.C. scores 75.5 in the Novice Saddle Bronc, Saturday, July 2 at the Williams Lake Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Lucas Parker of Marwayne, Alta., had his steer wrestling run on Thursday, June 30 but did not manage to make a time in the event. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Bullfighters jump in to keep a competitor safe during the 94th Annual Williams Lake Stampede. Liz Twan photo

With large crowds of appreciative fans, the Williams Lake Stampede fulfilled its promise.

The pro-rodeo events were action-packed and had everyone – competitors, volunteers and the audience – back in the saddle.

Normally there are four pro rodeo days, but for 2022 and coming back after the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made to go with three to ensure there were full slates in each event.

On Sunday, the fourth day, there was a cowboy church, followed by a ranch roping event with local contenders and in the afternoon a Bull Riders Canada event as well as the Wild Horse Race and Wild Cowgirls Race finals.

“The weather was spectacular, crowds were wonderful,” Williams Lake Stampede Association president Court Smith said Sunday morning. “We had an absolute sell out yesterday and close to sell out the first two days.”

There were no serious injuries, other than the cowboys who take “lumps and bumps as always,” he added.

The following are this year’s overall winners, posted as unofficial results, for each pro rodeo event at the 94th Annual Williams Lake Stampede.

Bareback riding: 1. Orin Larsen, 90 points on Duffy Rodeo’s 39 Fresno, $3666; 2. Strawbs Jones, 89, $2902.25; 3. (tie) Dantan Bertsch and Justin Randle, 87, $2214.88 each; 5. Cole Goodine, 86.5, $1222; 6. Jacob Stemo, 85.5, $916.50; 7. (tie) Ty Taypotat, Clint Laye and Danny Vandenameele, 84.5, $611; 10. Leighton Berry, 84, $305.50

Steer wrestling: 1. Matt Richardson, 4.1 seconds, $3773.16; 2. (tie) Jonny Webb and Jesse Brown, 4.2, $3249.11 each; 4. Ryan Shuckburgh, 4.4, $2620.25; 5. Steven Gilbert, 4.6, $2201.01; 6. (tie) Coleman Cohorts and Dallas Frank, 4.8, $1572.15; 8. Brock Butterfield, 4.9, $1152.91; 9. Walker Guthrie, 5.2, $943.29; 10. (tie) Pacean Deleeuw, and Landon Beardsworth, 5.6, $314.43

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Chase Zweifel, 87.5 points on Duffy Rodeo’s 6 Stix, $3902.88; 2. Logan Hay, 87, $3089.78; 3. Colt Gordon, 85.5, $2601.92; 4. Hayden Cole, 84, $2114.06; 5. Cort Scheer, 83.5, $1300.96; 6. (tie) Nicholas Patterson and Brady Hill, 82.5, $894.41 each; 8. (tie) Zeke Thurston and Lachlan Miller, 82, $569.17; 10. Dawson Dahm, 80.5, $325.24

Team roping: 1. Trey Gallais/Tristin Woolsey, 4.7, $2419.56 each; 2. Brett Buss/Denim Ross, 5.3, $2217.93; 3. Logan Spady/Kash Bonnett, 5.4, $1949.09; 4. Kody Potts/Brady Chappel, 6.0, 1680.25; 5. Sawyer Eirikson/Wyatt Eirikson, 6.1, $1411.41; 6. Jay Crawler/Jake Crawler, 6.4, 1142.57; 7. Steele Depaoli/Riley Warren, 7.1, 873.73; 8. Jackson Braithwaite/Derek Hadland, 7.2, $739.31; 9. Grady Branden/Quentin Branden, 7.4, $604.89; 10. Chase Simpson/Travis Speer, 9.6, $403.26

Tie-down roping: 1. Ty Harris, 8.6 seconds, $3840.84; 2. Kirk Robinson, 8.8, $3520.77; 3. Riley Warren, 9.1, $3094.01; 4. (tie) Logan Spady and Blair Smith, 9.5, $2453.87 each; 6. Blair Burk, 9.6, $1813.73; 7. Aaron Mosicki, 9.8, $1386.97; 8. Chad Gulick, 10.2, $1173.59; 9. Cody Brett, 10.5, $960.21; 10. Mark Nugent, 10.9, $640.14

Barrel racing: 1. Justine Elliott, 13.39 seconds, $4291.10; 2. Bayleigh Choate, 13.50, $3647.44; 3. Sonja Dodginghorse, 13,54, $3003.77; 4. Stacey Ruzicka, 13.69, $2574.66; 5. Taylor Manning, 13.73, $2145.55; 6. Lisa Marie Groves, 13.74, $1501.89; 7. (tie) Kerstin MacGregor and Brooke Wills, 13.83, $965.50 each; 9. Dena Millard, 13.86, $750.94; 10. Lynette Brodoway, 13.89, $643.67; 11. Diane Skocdopole, 13.90, $536.39; 12. Joleen Downey, 13.96, $429.11

Bull riding: 1. Jacob Gardner, 90.5 points on Duffy Rodeo’s 306 Pig, $3801.36; 2. Darrion Ference, 85, $3009.41; 3. Lonnie West, 80, $2534.24; 4. Jared Parsonage, 73, $2059.07; 5. Ethan Schultz, 67, $1267.12

Ground money: $633.56 each

Ladies breakaway roping: 1. Jessie Armstrong, 2.27 seconds, $1846.35; 2. Taylor Flewelling, 2.46, $1605.52; 3. Shelby Spielman, 2.58, $1364.69; 4. Brittany Schuk, 3.35, $1123.86; 5. (tie) Keaton Collett and Bradi Whiteside, 3.50, $762.62; 7. Lakota Bird, 3.66, $401.38; 8. Rika Antoine, 3.67, $160.55

Novice saddle bronc: 1. Tyrel Roberts, 75.5 points, $962.24; 2. Brodie Roessler, 75, $721.68; 3. Jaret Cooper, 72, $481.12; 4. Colton Ward, 65, $240.56

Steer riding: 1. Nash Loewen, 81 points, $993.28; 2. (tie) Teaghan Bertamini and Glen Erickson, 76, $620.80 each; 4. Chase Skene, 73, $248.32

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

pro rodeoWilliams Lake