Pro-am fight night slated for June in lakecity

For the first time in almost 10 years, Williams Lake will play host to a pro-am boxing event.

Greg Sabatino photo Williams Lake boxers and brothers Stuart McLellan (left) and Arthur McLellan will be two of the Williams Lake Boxing Club’s fighters who will be in action on Saturday, June 2 when the lakecity plays host to amateur and professional fights at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

A boxing ring will sit centre stage inside rink one at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, surrounded by tables and chairs, along with seating in the stands for fight goers.

William Lake pro boxer Stuart McLellan said fans should expect six to eight amateur bouts showcasing local boxing talent, along with three professional fights — two of which will feature himself and Williams Lake Boxing Club member Harley Mulvahill, who will be making his professional debut.

“It’s really exciting,” McLellan told the Tribune. “It’s not that often you get to fight in front of your hometown.”

McLellan has a pro record of 22 wins, two losses and three draws, and has been chomping at the bit to step back inside the ring in the lakecity since the last time a boxing event was hosted in Williams Lake in 2009 at the Elks Hall.

In McLellan’s 20 years of amateur and professional boxing, this will be just the third time he’s had the opportunity to fight in front of hometown fans.

Teofista Boxing, well-known to fight fans in Alberta, will be promoting and organizing the fights, which will be held on Saturday, June 2.

“They’ve hosted about 30 shows in Canada but this will be the first one in B.C.,” McLellan said. “Harley’s been training really hard and it’s exciting for him to make his pro debut here in Williams Lake, and I’m hoping mine will be scheduled for 10 rounds.

“Ken Huber, formerly of 100 Mile House and now running the boxing gym in Kamloops, will also be on the pro card.”

Other Williams Lake Boxing Club amateur fighters who will be in action will include Arthur McLellan, Duncan McLellan, Joey Hellminger, Dayna Matthews and Adam Deline.

“Hopefully we can help create a platform for some of the younger guys, and hopefully get support from the community and we can do shows once or twice a year here would be the ideal,” McLellan said.

Ticket information will be coming soon on McLellan’s instagram page (@westcoast_warlord) or on Facebook by searching ‘Williams Lake Boxing Gym.’

“If any businesses are interested in getting involved with sponsorship we’ll have packages available, and we’re treating it as a dinner show for businesses who sponsor so they’ll get a table on the floor next to the ring,” he said.

A beer garden will also be setup at the venue.

As a tuneup for his yet-to-be-named Williams Lake opponent, McLellan will be travelling south of the Texas border to Mexico for a March 16 bout.

“I have no idea what to expect, but that’s the plan — to get a good tuneup then just train hard for this fight coming up.”