CSS Photo Design photo Shalynn McCauley lifting some heavy weights at a WABDL meet in Portland, Oregon.

Powerlifter from Williams Lake sees success at Oregon event

From losing weight to lifting weights, Cariboo powerlifters set multiple national WABDL records

A Williams Lake powerlifter was in fine form last month at a World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters (WABDL) event in Portland, OR.

Shalynn McCauley set a national WABDL powerlifting record at the March 10 meet.

McCauley, who is originally from Quesnel but now lives in Williams Lake, set a junior raw (no compression gear or lifting aids) Canadian bench press record by pushing up 156.4 pounds and a junior raw Canadian deadlift award by lifting 336 pounds. When added together, she also set a push/pull record for her class (Junior 220 pounds) of 492.4 pounds.

These incredible results are made even more impressive upon hearing that McCauley achieved them with less than a year of training.

“I started going to the gym last September for weight loss,” McCauley says.

“I hired a personal trainer because I knew nothing about the gym and through training with him I discovered I had certain strength talents. So we started gearing my training towards more strength-based movements.”

It wasn’t long before she made contact with Blair Fisher, a local powerlifting coach, and started training on a regular basis.

McCauley said she has to watch her diet closely to ensure she is well-fueled for training days.

McCauley tries to stick to a raw, whole foods diet where she avoids all processed food. When gearing up for a competition she uses a high carb, moderate fat, moderate protein diet but in the off season, she cuts down on the carbs a bit. Throughout, she counts macros to stay on track but, in order to stay sane, will treat herself with a cheat meal from time to time.

Although there are a few powerlifting events coming up in the next few months that she plans on competing in, McCauley has her sights set on the WABDL world championships being held in Las Vegas this November.

Previous story
A giant feat: Canadian marathoner with dwarfism conquers Boston, life

Just Posted

Roy Crosina honoured for several decades with Freemasonry

For a total of 64 years a Williams Lake man has been a member of the Williams Lake Centre Lodge #113

Burned timber stumpage rates averaging $65 per cubic metre

Stumpage rates for burned timber sales in Williams Lake and 100 Mile… Continue reading

HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Williams Lake street names

Columnist Barry Sale looks back on who Williams Lake streets are named after

Chemo RV partners with West Fraser to replant thousands of trees

Local company pledges to help reforest areas hit hard by wildfires

Tolko gears up for processing wildfire timber in Williams Lake

Tolko spends more than $1 million at Soda Creek sawmill accommodating Douglas-fir

Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C.

More than 100 people set to speak over five days at Richmond hotel

YouTube shooter’s bizarre videos key to suspected motive

The woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life

Baloney Meter: Are feds crossing $1-trillion mark on market debt for first time?

The Opposition Conservatives have opened up a new line of attack on the Liberals in recent days

Vancouver Island group cancels annual rabbit show because of deadly virus

A disease that is deadly to rabbits has prompted the Vancouver Island Rabbit Breeders Association to cancel its annual show

A giant feat: Canadian marathoner with dwarfism conquers Boston, life

John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn’t stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlon.

B.C. teen swimmer picks up gold and silver at the Commonwealth Games

Teenage swimmer Taylor Ruck picks up gold and silver at the Commonwealth Games

Memories of trauma, assault and resilience shared at MMIWG inquiry in B.C.

National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls kicks off in Richmond

Alberta set to introduce bill for no-go zones around abortion clinics

government intends to introduce a bill that would protect women from harassment

Complaints dismissed against judge who said ‘Clearly, a drunk can consent’

Nova Scotia judge has complaints against him dismissed following a 2017 court case

Most Read