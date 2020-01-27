Powder Kings Ten-ee-ah group ride enjoyed by all

The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club couldn’t have asked for better timing

The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club couldn’t have asked for better timing for its annual Chimney Lake to Ten-ee-ah Lodge Ride Sunday, Jan. 19.

The day marked the first time in over a week temperatures in the Cariboo reached above 0C following a week of around -30C temperatures — much to the delight of 17 riders who took part.

Laurie Snowball, director with the WLPKSC, said it was an awesome ride led by Gilbert Quesnelle and Debbie Dunn, leading riders from the Chimney Lake side as they made their way toward Ten-ee-ah Lodge.

READ MORE: Prepare properly before venturing into backcountry: Powder Kings

“Gilbert went out days before to clear the trail. It was great. We met 11 riders at Ten-ee-ah from the Horsefly side, who all drove to Rideau Hut and rode the Gold Rush Snowmobile Trail from there.”

Upon reaching Ten-ee-ah, approximately 72 kilometres from their starting point, riders linked up for lunch at the lodge before heading back to complete the roughly 145-kilometre trip.

“The Gold Rush Snowmobile Trail was in excellent shape thanks to Frank Wijma and Carla Bullinger, the temperature was perfect, the trails were great and everyone loved it.”


