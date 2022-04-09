Volunteers replenished Yank’s Peak cabin’s supply of firewood recently for next season. (Laurie Snowball photo)

Powder Kings Snowmobile Club volunteers stocked up for next season

‘Spring has sprung and the wood is done.’

The Powder Kings Snowmobile Club had a successful weekend firewood drive April 2.

Volunteers were being celebrated for a hard day’s work after Mark Snowball, Barry Wilson and Bruce Combs arranged and delivered the firewood to the Yank’s Peak parking lot.

More volunteers then came to help move the wood up to the cabin in preparation for next season.

The Conservation Officer Service also lent a hand.

The group had another successful season on the trails and hosting events, with trail rides, a fun ride for younger riders and more.

