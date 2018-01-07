Powder Kings snowmobile club releases 2018 schedule of events

The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club has released its tenative schedule of events.

The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club has released its tenative schedule of events for the the 2018 snowmobile season.

The club, annually, hosts a number of organized rides where club members and non-club members are able to participate, which feature guided tours to various destinations throughout the Cariboo, accompanied by meals.

For more on the club visit its website or its Facebook page at ‘Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club.’

• Jan. 20: Chimney Lake to Ten-ee-ah Ride

• Jan/February: Frost Creek Trail Ride

• Feb. 3: Gold Rush Snowmobile Trail Ride (Horsefly)

• February Family Day: Appreciation Day (Yank’s Peak parking lot)

• Feb. 17: Sweetheart Ride (day ride from Yank’s Peak parking lot to Cameron Ridge)

• March 3: Yank’s Peak Fun Day

• April: Crooked Lake Ride

• TBA: Year-end sponsor appreciation wine and chees