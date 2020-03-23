Positive COVID-19 case from Kamloops Sportsmans curling bonspiel

Attendees should notify anybody with whom they have interacted since

By Kamloops This Week

Interior Health is advising anybody who attended the Men’s Sportsmans Bonspiel this month at the Kamloops Curling Club to self-isolate after a person at the event tested positive for COVID-19.

The 71st annual bonspiel was held at the Kamloops Curling Centre, downtown at Victoria Street and Seventh Avenue, from March 12 to March 15. It attracted teams from Kamloops and out of town, along with spectators.

The curling centre has sent out notices from Interior Health to all the people it knows attended the event. The health authority said anybody who attended the bonspiel must self-isolate for 14 days from the date of possible exposure and check for symptoms online at https://covid19.thrive.health/.

Those who attended the bonspiel should also notify anybody with whom they have interacted since the event.

The bonspiel was held when the provincial health officer mandated gatherings of less than 250 people. That limit was changed to a maximum of 50 people following the event.

If you need medical care for your symptoms, call ahead to alert your health-care provider.

Those developing symptoms during their14-day home isolation need to continue home isolation for 10 days from onset of symptoms, as long as they are feeling well and no longer have a fever, runny nose and sore throat.

For more information, call 1-888-COVID-19 or text 604-030-0300 for non-medical COVID-19 questions and 8-1-1 for medical COVID-19 questions.

For the most up-to-date health information on the COVID-19 outbreak go online to bccdc.ca or news.interiorhealth.ca/covid-19.

Coronavirus

