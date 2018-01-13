Polar Bear swim a go for 2018

Rising from the ashes (icicles?) is this year’s Polar Bear Swim in Williams Lake.

The Caribruisers Roller Derby Team will host the event for this year — normally scheduled for New Year’s Day — on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Polar Bear Swim organizers want another non profit group to take the plunge this year

Dubbed ‘Freezin’ For a Reason,’ the swim will be held at Scout Island and will offer prizes for top pledges, costumes, longest plunge and more.

Pledge earners will be able to raise money for their community group of choice, team or favourite cause.

Participants can register as a group or individual. There will be a registration fee and signing a waiver is mandatory prior to participation.

All ages are welcome. Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Sign in is at 12:30 p.m. The first plunge goes at 1 p.m.

For more information visit the Caribruisers Roller Derby team on Facebook or e-mail caribruisers@gmail.com.

