B.C. Lions' head coach Wally Buono, left, protests a call to an official during the first half of a CFL football game against the Calgary Stampeders in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday August 19, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

PODCAST: Wally Buono a member of seven grey cup CFL teams

MOJ on Sports: Linebacker, punter and coach with Montreal, Calgary and B.C.

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Wally Buono one of the most successful coaches in the history of the Canadian Football League.

Moj and Wally talk about Wally’s great career, starting with his up bringing in Montreal and his playing days with the Montreal Alouettes.

Buono was a linebacker and punter for 10 seasons with the Montreal Alouettes appearing in 152 consecutive games, and in five Grey Cup games between 1972 and 1981, winning two in 1974 and 1977.

He has five Grey Cup victories in nine appearances as a coach.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

Black PressBreaking NewsCFLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canucks’ fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

Just Posted

Mike Palka drills a hole into the ice in the South Cariboo. (Eldy Birnie photo)
Ice fishing the perfect winter pastime in the Cariboo

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

DOWN TO EARTH: Keep making individual changes in 2023 to help the environment

Politicians running in the recent municipal and school board elections participating in the Politician on the Pedal bike ride lead by Active Transport Williams Lake to show some of the safety issues facing local cyclists. Angie Delainey, from left, running for school board, city council and regional district, Tricia Ramier McLellan running for school board, Denise Deschene, from the Active Transportation Williams Lake group, Becky Bravi, a member of the active transport group, Scott Nelson running for re-election to city council and John Pickford, running for city council at the time all participated. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Streets for All advocates press Williams Lake city council on active transportation