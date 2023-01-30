Former NHL goaltender Kelly Hrudey. (Photo submitted)

PODCAST: Goaltender turned broadcaster Kelly Hrudey

MOJ on Sports: Hrudey does advocacy work in the field of mental health

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Kelly Hrudey, the former NHL goaltender played 15 seasons with The New York Islanders, Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks.

After his retirement from the NHL, he joined the ‘Hockey Night in Canada’ as a studio analyst.

Hrudey received an honorary degree from Mount Royal University for his mental health advocacy efforts. Moj and Kelly talk about mental health struggles and his involvement in “More Good Days”.

