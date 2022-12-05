NHL Goaltender Devan Dubnyk. (Canadian Press)

PODCAST: Goalie Devan Dubnyk reflects on stellar NHL career

MOJ on Sports: Recently retired netminder played junior in Kamloops

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Devan Dubnyk, who played his junior career in B.C. with the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL. Between 2001 and 2006, he played in 192 games for the Blazers.

During the 2004 off-season, Dubnyk was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round, 14th overall.

Dubnyk was named to the NHL All-Star team in 2016,2017 and 2019, and was awarded the Bill Masterton Award in 2015. A native of Regina, Dubnyk also played with the Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche.

LISTEN: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into the B.C Hall of Fame

LISTEN: B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke wins CFL's Outstanding Canadian award

Horvat scores OT winner, Canucks earn 3-2 victory over Arizona Coyotes

The late "TubaJohn" Sykes', for whom the TubaJohn Concert is named. His enthusiasm for the Christmas concert made this event a holiday favourite. (Tribune file photo)
TubaJohn Christmas concert returns Dec. 5 in Williams Lake

Emergency crews attend a single vehicle collision on Highway 97 below Signal Point Dec. 4. (Ruth Lloyd photo)
Truck collides with pole along Highway 97 in Williams Lake city limits

Carey Price is an avid hunter. (Photo by Carey Price, Facebook)
Carey Price takes a stand against federal firearms bill

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: What owns what, or who?