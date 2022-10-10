Winnipeg Jets’ Brenden Dillon (5) checks Vegas Golden Knights’ Jake Leschyshyn (15) into the boards during the first period of an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich with Brenden Dillon

MOJ on Sports: Surrey native was an undrafted NHL player

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, Bob Marjanovich chats with NHL defenceman Brenden Dillon, who has spent more than a decade in the National Hockey League.

The Surrey native wasn’t drafted by any NHL team, nor drafted in the Western Hockey League’s bantam draft.

Dillon currently plays for the Winnipeg Jets and has previously played for the Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks and Washington Capitals.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Kirk McLeanCanucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

LISTEN” Bryan BurnhamB.C. Lions Receiver

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Black PressBritish ColumbiaNHLPodcastsPro sports

Previous story
‘There’s no more excuses’: Playoffs a must for Vancouver Canucks this season

Just Posted

Robert and Vanessa Moberg in Ecuador. (Supplied photo)
CASUAL COUNTRY: Sailing away with Restoration Planet

Jenny Howell with the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society - Down to Earth.
DOWN TO EARTH: Off to camp at Gavin Lake

Diana French pens a weekly column for the Williams Lake Tribune. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
FRENCH CONNECTION: If you don’t vote, don’t complain

Enjoy the weather Sunday because Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Cariboo region including Williams Lake and Quesnel with high winds on Monday gusting up to 70 km/hour. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Special weather statement issued for Cariboo Monday, Oct. 10