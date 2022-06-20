Kirk McLean. (BC Sports Hall of Fame Photo)

PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich talks with Canucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

MOJ ON SPORTS: Former Vancouver backstop discusses his storied NHL career

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

NHL legend Kirk McLean and Bob Marjanovich, ‘The Moj’, talk about Kirk’s early days, getting his start in hockey and his great career in the National Hockey League, from being traded to the Vancouver Canucks from the New Jersey Devils to the 1994 Stanley Cup run.

McLean currently works for the Canucks as an ambassador and is a board member of the Canuck Alumni Foundation. He is best known for his 10 seasons with the Canucks, during which time he was a finalist for two Vezina Trophies and was between the pipes for the Stanley Cup finals against the New York Rangers in 1994.

LISTEN: Brent Johnson –Former BC Lion Defensive Lineman

LISTEN: Glen Suitor – Broadcaster and former Saskatchewan Roughrider

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Media industryNHLPodcastsPro sports

Previous story
Avalanche rout Tampa 7-0 to take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final

Just Posted

Esk’etemc elder Francis Johnson Sr. leads his hoop dancing students from Marie Sharpe elementary during the last National Aboriginal Day parade held in Williams Lake. This year’s National Indigenous Peoples Day Parade is set for Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in the works for Williams Lake this week

(RCMP handout)
Williams Lake RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing woman

Handlers pose with ther newly-certified St. John Ambulance therapy dogs who were evaluated at the 150 Mile House fire hall. Kimberly Futcher with Ede, left, Karen Wright with Maya, Colleen Hodgson with Tuck, Patricia Moore with Emma, Wendy Chevigny with Mogli. (Photo submitted)
Five new recruits certified as St. John Ambulance therapy dogs

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Williams Lake Tribune image)
MLA’s CORNER: Looking back at spring in Legislature