Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke with Bob Marjanovich. (Whittingham photo)

PODCAST: B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke wins CFL’s Outstanding Canadian award

MOJ on Sports: Victoria-born QB led Lions to berth in Western Final

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, during Grey Cup week in Winnipeg, host Bob Marjanovich talked with B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke.

Born in Victoria and raised in Oakville, Ont., Rourke was the starting quarterback for the NCAA’s Ohio Bobcats for three seasons.

During the 2022 season Rourke set a CFL record for passing yards in a game by a Canadian, with 488 against Calgary.

Rourke has scheduled workouts with a number of NFL teams for the 2023 season. In 2021 he tried out with the New York Giants at wide receiver.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into the B.C Hall of Fame

LISTEN: Canucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCFLPodcastsPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Andrei Kuzmenko scores in OT, Vancouver Canucks beat Sharks 4-3
Next story
Fired Vancouver Canucks analyst files human rights complaint against team

Just Posted

Willie and Audrey Dye at their Simply Dyevine Fudge booth at the Medieval Market in Williams Lake on Nov. 19, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Annual holiday market in Williams Lake a decades-long tradition

Williams Lake Blue Fins Rebecca Elefson (from left), Rowan Smith, Braedi Hamar and Morgan Langford came home from high school provincials representing Lake City Falcons with three bronze medals in the relays (400 Free, 200 Medley and 200 Free relays). Morgan added an individual silver in the 100 Backstroke. The competitors finished 11th place overall with only four girls at the competition.(Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Blue Fins find success in P.G. and provincials

Barkerville’s Shamrock Tube Run which opened in 2017 was dismantled earlier this year and put into storage. (Photo submitted)
Conveying regrets: Barkerville tube run fate still up in the air

(Quesnel RCMP handout photo)
Quesnel traffic stops lead to recovery of stolen vehicle, seizure of drugs, money, firearms

Pop-up banner image