Abbotsford Canucks equipment manager Ramandeep ‘Chico’ Dhanjal (right) is the special guest on episode five of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks equipment manager Ramandeep ‘Chico’ Dhanjal (right) is the special guest on episode five of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

PODCAST: Abbotsford Canucks equipment manager Ramandeep ‘Chico’ Dhanjal shares his hockey journey

Episode five of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast showcases Canucks equipment manager Chico Dhanjal

The unique hockey journey of Abbotsford Canucks equipment manager Ramandeep ‘Chico’ Dhanjal is showcased on episode five of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast.

Dhanjal discusses how he first got involved in hockey, his time with the Humboldt Broncos and the Prince George Cougars, what sorts of tasks an equipment manager does and how he is enjoying his new home in Abbotsford.

Co-hosts Tim Dickert and Ben Lypka also preview the Abbotsford Canucks pair of home games against the San Jose Barracuda on Friday (Nov. 12) and Sunday (Nov. 14). Friday is set to be a special night, as Diwali Night will be celebrated inside the Abbotsford Centre.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks hosting Diwali Night

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotfiy, Stitcher and Podbean

The Abbotsford Farm Podcast is on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram under the handle @abbyfarmpod.

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyvancouver canucks

Previous story
Rantanen has 3 points, MacKinnon-less Avs rout Vancouver Canucks 7-1

Just Posted

Tsilhqot’in National Government tribal chair and Tl’etinqox Nits’il?in (Chief) Joe Alphonse. (Photo submitted)
TNG disappointed WLFN only wants Sécwepemc language on welcome sign

The fire reached its peak in the evening of Nov. 9. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Quesnel log yard fire extinguished

A COVID-19 outbreak GR Baker Memorial Hospital has been declared over. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
COVID outbreak at Quesnel hospital declared over

Kalli Campbell, Dallas Moe, Joelle Thurow, and Gabrielle Knox (left-right) show their vaccine passports while wearing masks and their volunteer aprons in preparation for the Medieval Market Nov. 20 and 21 at LCSS in Williams Lake. The event will require vaccine passports of patrons, vendors, and volunteers and follow Covid-regulations, limiting capacity to allow social distancing. (Kim Nowotny Photo - Lake City Secondary)
The Medieval Market Returns to Lake City Secondary in Williams Lake