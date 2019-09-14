Plenty of fun had by all participants in Harvest Fair reining, gymkhana, sorting

Results from each of the three events are as follows:

Liz Twan photo Gymkhana participants Tanislee Evans (back from left), Tiana Johnny, Kallie Sailor, Jennifer Rempel, Sara McFarland, Ashton Petruk, Pat Coster, Riata Seelhof, Payton Purdy (middle from left), Carly Moe, Dallas Moe, Renee Seelhof, Remee Twan (front from left), Piper Twan and Rayan Peterson enjoyed this year’s Williams Lake Harvest Fair Gymkhana.

The Williams Lake Stampede Grounds rodeo arena, and indoor and outdoor Trail Riders arena were busy throughout the weekend at the 42nd Annual Harvest Fair.

Competitors, split up in multiple disciplines, divided and conquered in their respective equine events competing in a reining show, cattle sorting and a gymkhana.

Results from each of the three events are as follows:

Williams Lake

Harvest Fair Reining Fall Fair Schooling Show Results

Open

First: Mike King

Rookie

First: Mike King

Future Reiner

First: Nell Kika

Beginner 1

First: Becky Yochman

Second: Laurie Brown

Beginner Lope

First: Laurie Brown

Second: Becky Yochman, Cynthia English

Third: Lily Kika

Beginner 2

First: Becky Yochman

Green Rider

First: Cynthia English

Williams Lake Harvest Fair Cattle Sorting

At the Williams Lake Harvest Fair Cattle Sorting, $1,800 was paid out to top eight riders.

Twenty-four riders were split into four groups of six. Each rider competed with each of the five other riders in their pool, where participants tallied an individual cattle sort total.

From there, the top two in each of the four pools with the most cattle sorted in each pool squared off in the final with the payout going to the top riders with the most cattle sorted.

First: $580 – LeeAnn Crosina with 72 head

Second: $435 – Rick Brandson with 66 head

Third: $290 – Nikki Miles with 64 head

Fourth: $145 – Al Wilson with 56 head

Fifth: $100 – Monica Sellars with 56 head

Sixth: $100 – Nicole Roberts with 56 head

Tie was split based on who had the most clean runs.

Seventh: $75 – Adella Dyck with 49 head

Eighth: $75 – Douglas McKay with 44 head

Williams Lake

Harvest Fair Jackpot Gymkhana

Sixteen competitors took part in the Williams Lake Harvest Fair Annual Jackpot Gymkhana during the weekend at the Outdoor Trail Riders Arena.

Participants, ranging in age from two years old to 60-plus, all enjoyed a great day of equine fun competing in five events: barrel racing, speed barrels, poles, stakes and keyhole for cash payout of all entry fees totalling $400 and another added $500 to third place in each event.

Organizer Debbie Fadenrecht noted Pat Coster was named sportswoman of the day for her selfless act of loaning her horse to one of the competitors when her horse was injured part way through the day.

“A huge thanks to all the volunteers who helped make the day a success,” Fadenrecht said. “A great day was had by all involved.”

The following are the results from this year’s gymkhana at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair:

Six and Under

First: Remee Twan

Second: Piper Twan

Third: Rayna Peterson

7 to 11 Years Old

First: Ashton Petruk

Second: Renee Seelhof

Third: Carley Moe

Fourth: Payton Purdy

12 to 16 Years Old

First: Sara McFarland

Second: Riata Seelhof

Third: Dallas Moe

Fourth: Kallie Sailor

Fifth: Kallie Sailor

17 to 39 Years Old

First: Tiana Johnny

Second: Jennifer Rempel

Third: Tanislee Evans

40-plus Years Old

First: Pat Coster



