Melanie Wintjes of Williams Lake competes during last year’s BC Barrel Racing Association Finals at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds. (Angie Mindus photo)

Plenty of cash, prizes up for grabs as barrel racing spring, summer season approaches

The Eagle View 4D Barrel Racers are ready to ride into the upcoming barrel racing season in Williams Lake.

The Eagle View 4D Barrel Racers are ready to ride into the upcoming barrel racing season in Williams Lake.

Presently nearing the finish line of its bi-weekly winter jackpot series at Eagle View Equestrian Centre, 4D Barrel Racers fundraiser Susan Tritt said racing will continue on seamlessly into the spring and summer.

Weekly jackpots being held alternately at Eagle View Equestrian Centre and King’s Arena in Springhouse will follow the winter series and, to add to this, Eagle View Equestrian Centre will be hosting its annual Horsin’ Around in the Cariboo event May 4-5 , which includes a popular barrel race that sees barrel racers from throughout the province compete.

Shortly following Horsin’ Around in the Cariboo will be the Stampede Wram Up Jackpot June 14-15, followed by the Afterburn Slot Race June 16.

READ MORE: Barrel racing provincial finals fill Stampede Grounds

In our sport the bigger the purses the more participants we can attract,” Tritt said.

“We’re hoping to promote the sport to increase tourism dollars to Williams Lake. So far each big race [we have coming up] has over 200 entrants.”

Currently, all scheduled races are BC Barrel Racing Association sanctioned, while some are Canadian Barrel Racing Association sanctioned, Tritt sadi.

“Although the bi-weekly and weekly jackpots mostly include barrel racers from the Cariboo, the three larger races see enough racers to fill the Stampede Grounds from the entire province and beyond,” Tritt said.

The weekly jackpot series will see riders compete for cash prizes, along with a to-be-announced grand prize — something Tritt said racers will be excited about.

“The prizes are phenomenal,” she said.

While many barrel racers have been busy competing throughout the winter months, Tritt said she expects to see some new, familiar faces out to the spring and summer races, and added it’s a great group of people to be around.

“The camaraderie in the barrel racing world is phenomenal,” she said.

Tritt encouraged anyone not competing to come out to spectate and to cheer on their favourite racers and horses.

“It’s an awesome sport for people to come out to watch,” she said. “You don’t have to participate to enjoy the sport.”

Tritt did note hosting large races of 150-plus competitors require many organizers, a great deal of time and money.

“We’re fortunate to have a strong volunteer base in Williams Lake,” she said.

READ MORE: Stampede warm-up action with barrel racing comes to Williams Lake

“Due to the growth of popularity in the sport throughout the province our governing body (BCBRA) that we have come to rely on for financial support can no longer fund the number of races being offered.”

She said therefore they are reaching out to the community for some assistance, and are offering sponsorship packages to promote businesses through display banners during races, advertising posters and company logos on its posters online and in print, plus recognition by the annoucer during races.

If anyone is interested in sponsoring a race, or multiple races, they can contact Tritt at 250-267-5293 or Eagle View Equestrian Centre manager Lori Rankin at 250-392-2584.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Boxers make most of dreary Sunday in lakecity

Just Posted

Fresh, simple stir fry brings Asian flavours to dinner table

Here’s a nice and easy Chinese dinner

Boxers make most of dreary Sunday in lakecity

Williams Lake Boxing Gym announces second show at the complex June 15

Blue Fins take to pool with best in country at Western Canadian Championships

“Clearly they knew what to do and did it well.”

WEB POLL: Have you started gardening or working on your yard yet?

Take our online poll

COLUMNS: Bruce Mack, a citizen, leader to be thankful for

The event was an outpouring of love and respect for a life well-lived.

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Update: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was the victim of what his family believes was a targeted attack

VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy

Eight-year asked for a cruise on the ‘Disney Boat’

Masters: Tiger caps comeback with 15th major title

First for Woods since 2008 U.S. Open

B.C. overdose prevention sites should be template for others: report

In April 2016, the B.C. government declared a public health emergency in the overdose crisis

Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics: memo

Pharmacare is shaping up as a key campaign issue in the October election

Legalization sparks curiosity in people who haven’t used pot in years or ever

Canada legalized weed in October

Prince George rolling in BCHL final

Spruce Kings win 11th straight playoff game, 3-1 over Vernon; take 2-0 Fred Page Cup final lead

B.C. VIEWS: Community care workers next on NDP’s union checklist

Premier John Horgan blusters, deflects, then spills the beans

Most Read