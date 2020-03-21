Players, volunteers recognized for achievements, hard work at annual WLMHA award banquets

In the WLMHA’s midget division Ty Robertson (from left), most sportsmanlike, Logan Rhodes, most improved, Aiden Herrling, most valuable and goaltender Carson Fisher, most inspirational, Darrel Ford Trophy, received accolades. (Angie Mindus - Williams Lake Tribune photos) The Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association midget division’s graduating players were recognized and honoured for all their hard work, dedication and commitment during the league’s midget house award banquet at Lake City Secondary School’s Williams Lake Campus prior to the shut down of the WLMHA due to COVID-19 concerns. Pictured above (left to right) are: Back row: Aidan Herrling, Sam Fait, Hayden Grinder, Alicia William, Rowan Chelsea, Adam Sytsma, Macy Lainchbury, Tanner Wheetman, Deekan Hutchinson, Zachary Chelsea and Keira Mack. Front Row: Matthew Chipman, Dylan Higginson, Daisy Perry, Carson Fisher, Hailey Kitsul, Johnny Hance and Kristyna Stanislaus. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Amber Camille was named this year’s Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association volunteer of the year for her efforts as the co-ordinator in multiple WLMHA divisions this season. Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association house division co-ordinator Krista Lindsay (third from left) presents goaltenders Logan Rhodes (from left), Isaiah Smith and Carson Fisher $50 gas cards for their efforts during the midget division season. Missing from photo is goalie Niko Szekely.

It was a night for Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association midget division players to reflect fondly on their careers and say their farewells as players, coaches and volunteers were recognized for their hard work and accomplishments throughout the season.

Fortunately for the association’s house divisions, players were able to finish off their seasons prior to the coronavirus precautions which halted all operations taken by Hockey Canada and BC Hockey last week as divisional award banquets were held from March 4 beginning at the novice division through to March 12, with the midget division at the Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake Campus.

During the awards banquets, players, parents, coaches and volunteers were thanked and congratulated for all their hard work, while award winners for the 2019/20 season were recognized.

In the atom house division most valuable player went to Brenden Roberts, most sportsmanlike was Blaine Huffman and most improved was JC David Wale.

For the peewee house division it was Maison Supernault nabbing the most valuable player honours, with Seth Cahoose earning most sportsmanlike and Jaxtyn Marklinger named most improved.

READ MORE: Rope Rippers, What Kings take WLMHA midget and bantam division championships

Reece Cons carted home the most valuable player award in the bantam house division, while Kaleb Bremner landed the most sportsmanlike player and Riley Charleyboy claimed most improved.

The WLMHA’s midget player awards, meanwhile, went to Aidan Herrling (most valuable player), Ty Robertson (most sportsmanlike), Logan Rhodes (most improved) and Carson Fisher (most inspirational, Darrel Ford Trophy).

Divisional awards were also presented throughout the week as several coaches and volunteers received acknowledgment and accolades for their efforts throughout the season.

Amber Camille was named volunteer of the year and Russell Bobrowski picked up coach of the year.

Special awards also went to Herrling for the WLMHA’s overall most sportsmanlike player with the Kevin Howell Memorial Award, Jazmin Guichon with the Danielle Helmer Memorial Award for the WLMHA’s most inspirational female player and Reece Cons with the Russell Gibson Memorial Award for the WLMHA’s overall house player.



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Minor Hockey