Players sought for National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

ISPARC calls for bantam/midget players to register for selection camp in Kamloops

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (ISPARC) announced its Team B.C. Hockey Player Selection Camp today (Jan. 15), slated for Apr. 6-8, 2018 in Kamloops.

Aboriginal hockey players will be evaluated at the camp over three days, and Team B.C. will be selected from attendees.

Team B.C. will be represented by one male and one female team made up of bantam/midget aged players. The teams will attend the 2018 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships (NAHC) in Nova Scotia from May 6 to 12.

Interested players must be:

A resident of B.C. and of Aboriginal ancestry (First Nations, Inuit, Métis).

Born between 2000 and 2004.

Registered, or eligible to be registered with, B.C. Hockey.

Online registration for the selection camp opens today. Visit www.teambcnahc.com for more details.