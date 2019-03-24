Photo submitted Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association bantam and midget house co-ordinator Krista Lindsay (left) presents Corwin Smid with the WLMHA Coach of the Year award. Smid shared this year’s recognition with fellow coach Jamie Beaulne who, together, coached nine teams this season.

Players recognized for commitment, achievements in minor hockey at awards banquets

Achievments of players were celebrated last week

Another season for the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association is in the books, and the achievments of players spread throughout its divisions were celebrated last week through award banquets.

Atom peewee, bantam and midget house divisions each selected a most valuable player, most improved player and most sportsmanlike player to be recognized, while some special association-wide awards were presented.

In addition, this year’s coach of the year was shared by two volunteers: Jamie Beaulne and Corwin Smid. Between the two, they coached nine teams this season.

The following are the WLMHA house award winners in each division.

Atom House

• Most Valuable Player – Grady Watson

• Most Improved Player – Hannah Erlandson

• Most Sportsmanlike Player – Sasha Katsura

Peewee House

• Most Valuable Player – Andrew Smid

• Most Improved Player – Oliver Pole

• Most Sportsmanlike – Andrew Langford

Bantam House

• Most Valuable Player – Joe Henley

• Most Improved Player – Dallas Moe

• Most Sportsmanlike Player – Jazmin Guichon

Midget House

• Aidan Herrling – Most Sportsmanlike

• Logan Hutchinson – Darryl Ford Memorial Award for most inspirational midget player

• Brady Smid – Russell Gibson Memorial Award for a player who displays versatility, dedication, skills, perseverance and leadership

• Gabrielle Pierce – Danielle Helmer Memorial Award for most inspirational female

• Cameron Prest – Kevin Howell Memorial Award for sportsman of the year

• Jacob Jackson – Most Valuable Player

• Jared Brown – Most Improved Player

