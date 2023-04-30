Pinnacle takes home first place at men’s indoor soccer playoffs in Williams Lake

Gerardo Cibrian on the ball during the Men’s Indoor Soccer League playoffs. (Photo submitted) Andrew Hutchinson holds up his Most Sportsmanlike Player trophy earned during the Men’s Indoor Soccer League 2022/2023 season. (Photo submitted) Team Pinnacle emerges the winners of the 2022/2023 Men’s Indoor Soccer playoffs held April 18. (Photo submitted)

Kristoffer Harris

Special to the Tribune

The Williams Lake Mens Soccer League wrapped up their 2022/23 Indoor Season on April 18, 2023 at Williams Lake Secondary gymnasium.

The indoor league had four strong teams this year that participated in their annual season end playoffs.

United Floors have previously won the season end playoffs five consecutive years in a row before and post-COVID.

Contesting the finals this year was Pinnacle and Windsor.

United Floors contested against the “Blues” team in a 6-2 victory to claim third place for the indoor league this year.

Pinnacle faced off against Windsor Plywood in a thrilling contest for first place.

Pinnacle led the game with five minutes to go until Windsor equalized to bring the game into extra time.

With seconds left on the clock for extra time Johannes Hoelderl with the very last kick of the game sealed the victory for Pinnacle.

Their first place finish ends the dominance held by United Floors who have finished first many times over the years.

The trophy was awarded to the winning team as were trophies and recognition for Most Sportsman Like Player awarded to Andrew Hutchinson and the Russ Lund award to Dragan Jukic for his participation in the league in bringing players together.

The Williams Lake Mens Soccer League will be kicking off its 2023 Outdoor Season at the end of May with registration now open.

Players of all skill levels are encouraged to join including players of 16-plus years of age.

The Men’s League also hosts drop-ins throughout the year including socials.

Visit Williams Lake Mens Soccer on Facebook for registration details or call 250-303-4007.

Enjoying the fresh air, exercise, the love of the game and being around people from all walks of life and all backgrounds from Europe, Africa, Asia and more, soccer is universally loved throughout the world and we love to share that passion and have fun.

Come out and join us this year.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

soccerWilliams Lake