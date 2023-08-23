Linden Pinette competes in slalom, garnering ninth place in slalom and silver overall. (Jonathan Hayward photo)

Pinettes, Rankin winners at Canadian National Water Ski Championships

Water-skiing family take to the podium

In the words of Leigh Pinette, it has been a busy summer for her water-skiing family.

Her husband Parnell and children Lauren, Linden, Cam and Conley and Conley’s girlfriend Liv Rankin competed at the Canadian Nationals in Edmonton the second week of August.

At the Shalom Park competition everyone garnered medals.

Lauren, competing in the U12 got a silver in jump, silver in trick, fourth slalom and silver overall.

Linden competed in U17 and garnered a silver in jump, bronze in trick, ninth place in slalom and silver overall.

Cam won a silver in the adaptive category for slalom.

Conley competed in the men’s open winning seventh place in slalom, gold in trick, silver in jump and gold overall.

Liv competed in the women’s category achieving a gold medal in slalom and gold in jump.

Finally, Parnell competed in the men’s 45-plus winning gold in jump, gold in trick, fourth in slalom and gold in men’s overall.

“Conley also had an amazing weekend at the Calgary Cup Pro Tour where he had his first pro podium finish. Conley won a bronze medal in the overall.”

Up next Conley is representing Canada at the Open Worlds in Florida.


Cameron Pinette competes in adapted ski at the Canadian National Water Ski Championships August 2023. Cam won a silver in the adaptive category for slalom. (Jonathan Hayward photo)

Liv Rankin competes in jumping at Canadian National Water Ski Championships in Edmonton August 2023. (Jonathan Hayward photo)

Conley Pinette competes in slalom at the Canadian National Water Ski Championships in Edmonton in August 2023. Conley competed in the men’s open winning seventh place in slalom, gold in trick, silver in jump and gold overall. (Jonathan Hayward photo)

Parnell Pinette takes gold overall at Canadian National Water Ski Championships in Edmonton in August 2023. (Jonathan Hayward photo)

Lauren Pinette captures silver in trick skiing at the Canadian National Water Ski Championships in Edmonton Aug. 2023. (Jonathan Hayward photo)
