Pinettes land medals early at PanAm Waterski Championships

Parnell and Lucas Pinette have skied to medals so far at the PanAm Waterski Championships

Williams Lake father, son duo Parnell (left) and Lucas Pinette have both won medals early at the PanAm Waterski Championships this week in Santiago, Chile. (Photo submitted)

A Williams Lake father, son duo representing Team Canada skied to medals this week early on at the PanAm Waterski Championships being held in Santiago, Chile.

Parnell, skiing as a member of the 35-54 year old team for Canada, picked up a silver medal in jump.

Lucas, 12, won a gold medal in jump Nov. 14 for Team Canada competing in the under-14 division. It is Lucas’s first PanAm Waterski Championships.

Parnell and Lucas are also being joined by their son and brother, respectively, Conley Pinette, who will ski later in the week at the championships as a member of Canada’s under-21 team.

The trio of lakecity waterskiers are joining 32 Canadians who were selected to attend the PanAm event as part of Team Canada.

The PanAm Waterski Championships take place from Nov. 12-18.



