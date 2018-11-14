Williams Lake father, son duo Parnell (left) and Lucas Pinette have both won medals early at the PanAm Waterski Championships this week in Santiago, Chile. (Photo submitted)

Pinettes land medals early at PanAm Waterski Championships

Parnell and Lucas Pinette have skied to medals so far at the PanAm Waterski Championships

A Williams Lake father, son duo representing Team Canada skied to medals this week early on at the PanAm Waterski Championships being held in Santiago, Chile.

Parnell, skiing as a member of the 35-54 year old team for Canada, picked up a silver medal in jump.

READ MORE: Pinette trio to represent Canada at PanAm Waterski Championships

Lucas, 12, won a gold medal in jump Nov. 14 for Team Canada competing in the under-14 division. It is Lucas’s first PanAm Waterski Championships.

Parnell and Lucas are also being joined by their son and brother, respectively, Conley Pinette, who will ski later in the week at the championships as a member of Canada’s under-21 team.

The trio of lakecity waterskiers are joining 32 Canadians who were selected to attend the PanAm event as part of Team Canada.

The PanAm Waterski Championships take place from Nov. 12-18.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Lions GM Ed Hervey has plan for busy off-season

Just Posted

Pinettes land medals early at PanAm Waterski Championships

Parnell and Lucas Pinette have skied to medals so far at the PanAm Waterski Championships

Sensor malfunction gives excessive sulphur dioxide readings for Williams Lake

Reader in California noticed the 441 AQI reading and contacted the Williams Lake Tribune

End of an era for Williams Lake Physiotherapy

In 1983, Durfeld opened the city’s first physio clinic: Williams Lake Physiotherapy Clinic (WLPC).

Williams Lake Cadets honoured fallen and past veterans at the cemetery

There are some 100 veterans graves in Williams Lakes cemetery the Army Cadet Corps helped mark.

Residents and loggers rescue log truck driver injured in crash

“It’s an absolute miracle the man’s alive.”

VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

A rare and fragile ecosystem

Canada Post strike having ‘critical’ impact on retailers, eBay tells PM

Canada Post says it is now facing an unprecedented backlog of shipments, largely as a result of strikes

NASA wants Canadian boots on the moon as first step in deep space exploration

The U.S. is seeking broad international support for the next-generation space station to send into orbit a in 2021

B.C. Lions GM Ed Hervey has plan for busy off-season

The Lions’ season ended Sunday with a crushing 48-8 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Division semifinal

Vancouver Island man survived for ‘days’ trapped in smashed truck

Duncan Moffat, 23, found by hunter by the side of the road near Sayward

Fundraising firefighters complete quest for B.C. Paralympian

The four Penticton residents raising money for Victoria Paralympian complete journey

PHOTOS: Hockey history in B.C. as Team India comes to play

Squad played its very first game in Canada on Tuesday against Surrey Falcons

B.C. man wanted in connection to domestic assault in Edmonton

Sterling Miles Booker has ‘ROCK’ and ‘ROLL’ tattooed on his hands

Canada wants free trade deal with southeast Asian nations, Trudeau says

ASEAN nations combined have nearly 650 million people, an economy of US$2.8 trillion, and are already Canada’s sixth-biggest trading partner.

Most Read