Pinette brothers set to compete at Pam Am Water Ski Championships in Chile

Watch the events live on Tuesday, Nov. 29

Williams Lake’s favourite water ski family are set to represent Team Canada at the upcoming Pan American Water Ski Championships in Santiago, Chile.

Linden will be competing in U14 while his older brother Lucas will compete in the U17 from Nov. 29 – Dec. 3.

Lucas has competed internationally numerous times while this event will be Linden’s first international competition. Both brothers will be competing in the slalom, trick, jump, and overall events. In addition to competing individually, their scores will count towards the overall team score.

At the last Pan Am Championships, Lucas placed second in U17 Boys Jump. This year, Lucas will be hitting the water in hopes to bring home more medals.

The Pan Am Championships are held every two years and bring the best of the Pan American Region together.

Watch the competition live here starting Tuesday.

Competitive water skiing has always been a family sport for the Pinettes. In the summer months, Lucas and Linden train together with their older brother, Conley coaching at Chimney Lake. Last summer the family hosted the B.C. Water Ski Provincials at Chimney Lake.

Read More: B.C. Water Ski Provincials make waves at Chimney Lake

Williams Lake

 

Leigh Pinette, with sons Linden and Cam, is the backbone of the Pinette water-skiing family with her husband Parnell. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake)

