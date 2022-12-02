Lucas tricking at the 2022 IWWF Pan American Water Ski Championships. (Johnny Hayward Photography)

Lucas tricking at the 2022 IWWF Pan American Water Ski Championships. (Johnny Hayward Photography)

Pinette brothers excel at Pam American Water Ski Championships

Linden and Lucas both bring home medals

Linden and Lucas Pinette are bringing home medals from the 2022 IWWF Pan American Water Ski Championships in Santiago, Chile.

Linden skied for Canada the U14 division while Lucas skied for Canada in the U17 division. Linden, on the Canadian U14 Team, won Team Silver and Lucas, on the Canadian U17 Team, won Team Gold.

Linden skied to personal best performances on the water in all the events. He slalomed .5@14.25m/28off and placed 13th, tricked 2950 points to make the finals and finished 6th, and jumped 36.8m to punch his ticket into the finals and placed 4th. Linden finished in 4th overall in U14 Boys.

Lucas made finals in the tricks and jump events, placing 4th in tricks with a score of 5780 points and winning U17 Boys Jump with a personal best score of 52.5m. After placing 2nd in U17 Boys jump at the 2020 IWWF Pan American Water Ski Championships (held in 2021 due to COVID), Lucas was hungry for that gold medal.

Lucas added another medal to his haul in U17 Boys Overall, placing 2nd. He was joined on the podium with fellow Canadian Teammate, George Malinovski who placed 3rd.

The Pan Am Championships, which took place Nov. 29 – Dec. 3, are held every two years and bring the best of the Pan American Region together.

In just over a month’s time, Lucas will be competing at the 2022 IWWF World U17 Water Ski Championships in Santiago, Chile. A place he has come familiar with this past week.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Colts among the team’s eyeing Lions Rourke south of the border
Next story
Stampeders to host Teddy Bear Toss, food drive at weekend games

Just Posted

The Williams Lake Stampeders are back in action this weekend at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Stampeders to host Teddy Bear Toss, food drive at weekend games

Williams Lake Hospice Society is hoping to ease the grief felt during the holidays with the Memory Tree event. (File photo)
Memory tree celebration, craft fairs, home Stamps games, Winter Lights this weekend

Heidi Butters with her beaded flower arrangements at the Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair at the Williams Lake Visitors Centre on Saturday, Nov. 26. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair sees more than 800 visitors

A large encampment on the Riverfront Trail was occupied by at least five individuals several days before it was cleaned up on Thursday, Nov. 17, following a fire. (Frank Peebles — Quesnel Observer photo)
Homeless describe life on the streets of Quesnel