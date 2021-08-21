Pickleball tournament fun for all involved

Twenty-six players converged at the Kiwanis Park tennis courts Sunday, Aug. 15 for the first Williams Lake Pickleball Club tournament in over a year.

Darlene Lainchbury, a WLPC member who organized the tournament, said last year’s annual summertime tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so everyone was looking forward to a return to action this season.

“We had beginner and intermediate divisions, and it was round robin play,” Lainchbury said, noting players were paired up into doubles teams for each of their matches.

“It was just really nice to be able to get everyone back out and together again for a tournament.”

Players, meanwhile, were awarded individual points based on their win and loss record, where those with the most points were crowned winners.

In the intermediate division Sheldon Lainchbury finished in first place, followed by Ray Getzlaf in second and Kevin Bourdon in third.

READ MORE: Williams Lake Pickleball Club excited for outdoor season

On the ladies’ intermediate side it was Lynn Patterson winning the tournament crown, followed by Cindy Watt in second and Shelly Gillis in third.

The novice division title went to Teresa Mack, while Bev Dawes placed second and Darlene Lainchbury took third.

“We had a great day of fun for all.”



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter