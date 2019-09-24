Pickleball club’s first challenge an ace with players

Thirty-one pickleball players got their first taste of fun, tournament play Saturday at the Williams Lake Pickleball Club Challenge.

Kevin Bourdon, who organized the challenge alongside his wife, Brenda, said it was a great day, the weather was fantastic and that everyone had fun.

Held at the Kiwanis tennis and pickleball courts, players were divided by skill level into two divisions: 12 players in a novice division and 19 players in an intermediate/advanced division and were matched onto round-robin doubles teams for the duration of play where individual points were kept and tallied to determine winners.

“We did keep track of scores but it was more for fun,” Kevin said, noting two players from Quesnel and another player from Nelson heard about and took part in the tournament.

READ MORE: Pickleball club serving up strong sports community in lakecity

The Williams Lake Pickleball Club, which is sitting at around 45 members, is now preparing to begin its indoor season inside the gymnasium at Thompson Rivers University Sept. 30 from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.

“We’re then looking to get our executive setup to become a society and that will be the next step we’re taking [to become an official club],” Kevin said.

If anyone is interested in trying out the sport they can drop in for one session, however, registration must be completed through the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

“Come out and give it a shot,” he said. “Newcomers are welcome.”


