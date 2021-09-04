Pickleball club receives City of Williams Lake endorsement to convert one Kiwanis tennis court

The city allocated $20,000 for the project

Williams Lake Pickleball Club members stand outside city hall Tuesday, Aug. 24 after club president Kevin Bourdon requested the city convert one of its two tennis courts at Kiwanis Park into permanent pickleball courts. On Tuesday, Aug. 31, city council received and endorsed the request and allocated $20,000 in the 2022 budget to support the project. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Pickleball Club was at city hall Tuesday, Aug. 24 asking the city to convert one of two tennis courts at Kiwanis Park into permanent pickleball courts.

The discussion took place a committee of the whole meeting where WLPC president Kevin Bourdon resumed the discussion, which has been ongoing for several years as the club is seeking a more permanent location for its more than 55 members.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, city council received and endorsed the request and allocated $20,000 in the 2022 budget to support the project.

Williams Lake Coun. Ivan Bonnell also asked staff whether there would be any grant opportunities which could go toward the project.

The Williams Lake Pickleball Club currently has 56 registered members.



