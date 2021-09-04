Williams Lake Pickleball Club members stand outside city hall Tuesday, Aug. 24 after club president Kevin Bourdon requested the city convert one of its two tennis courts at Kiwanis Park into permanent pickleball courts. On Tuesday, Aug. 31, city council received and endorsed the request and allocated $20,000 in the 2022 budget to support the project. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Pickleball Club members stand outside city hall Tuesday, Aug. 24 after club president Kevin Bourdon requested the city convert one of its two tennis courts at Kiwanis Park into permanent pickleball courts. On Tuesday, Aug. 31, city council received and endorsed the request and allocated $20,000 in the 2022 budget to support the project. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Pickleball club receives City of Williams Lake endorsement to convert one Kiwanis tennis court

The city allocated $20,000 for the project

The Williams Lake Pickleball Club was at city hall Tuesday, Aug. 24 asking the city to convert one of two tennis courts at Kiwanis Park into permanent pickleball courts.

The discussion took place a committee of the whole meeting where WLPC president Kevin Bourdon resumed the discussion, which has been ongoing for several years as the club is seeking a more permanent location for its more than 55 members.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, city council received and endorsed the request and allocated $20,000 in the 2022 budget to support the project.

READ MORE: Pickleball tournament fun for all involved

Williams Lake Coun. Ivan Bonnell also asked staff whether there would be any grant opportunities which could go toward the project.

The Williams Lake Pickleball Club currently has 56 registered members.

 


editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian teen Danielle Dorris wins Paralympic gold and sets world record

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance locating Clayton Boyes last seen Saturday, Sept. 4 near Highway 20 and Mackenzie Avenue. (Photo submitted)
RCMP, CCSAR searching for Clayton Boyes last seen in Williams Lake

Cariboo GM sales and leasing’s Marilee Vickers (from left), HUB International’s Krista Gerrior and Roger Gysel, Cariboo GM sales manager Doug Peters and Cariboo GM sales and leasing’s Rick Baerg (right) present the keys to a 2021 Chevrolet Spark to this year’s lucky Dry Grad Car Raffle winner Margarette Benner of 150 Mile House. Benner said she bought six tickets, but never expected to win, and added she just wanted to support this year’s graduating class. The giveaway of a Chevrolet Spark has been an ongoing partnership between the Williams Lake Dry Grad Committee, Cariboo GM and HUB International for the past five years. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Dry grad car winner accepts keys from Cariboo GM

Williams Lake Pickleball Club members stand outside city hall Tuesday, Aug. 24 after club president Kevin Bourdon requested the city convert one of its two tennis courts at Kiwanis Park into permanent pickleball courts. On Tuesday, Aug. 31, city council received and endorsed the request and allocated $20,000 in the 2022 budget to support the project. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Pickleball club receives City of Williams Lake endorsement to convert one Kiwanis tennis court

Interior Health announced it will partner with school districts in the region to host vaccination clinics for students, teachers and staff. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Interior Health to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics in schools throughout region