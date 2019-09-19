Pickleball club hosting first-ever tournament in lakecity

“All four courts will be running,” Kika said.

Frank Kika (left), who helps organize the Williams Lake Pickleball Club, said the group is excited to be hosting its first ever Williams Lake Pickleball Challenge this Saturday at the Kiwanis Tennis Courts. (Greg Sabatino photo)

The Williams Lake Pickleball Club will host its first tournament — the Williams Lake Pickleball Challenge — this Saturday at the Kiwanis Tennis Courts.

“It’s our first event, and it’ll be a fun, fair way of doing things,” said Frank Kika, one of the club’s organizers, adding everyone’s excited to see how things play out.

Level 1 beginner play gets underway at 9 a.m., where Kika said 12 players are signed up.

In the level 2, advanced division, 18 players will battle it out on the court.

“The way it works is you enter as an individual and everyone will play six games each with a different doubles partner,” he said. “At the end of the six games we’ll tally up everyone’s individual scores and whoever has the highest will be the winner.”

Kika said because of the event’s fun nature, prizes will be awarded in multiple areas, including for most sportsmanlike, and in other categories.

Currently, the WLPC has roughly 45 members signed up, Kika said.

“The club’s coming along really well,” he said.

“We have a couple of players coming down from Quesnel and it should be a good day.”

Following the challenge, players are invited to the Oliver Street Bar and Grill for dinner at 6 p.m.



