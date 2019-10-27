PHOTOS: Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves get first taste of home-ice play

Patrick Davies photo Williams Lake Female Timberwovles player Keira Vermeulen speeds away from a Vanderhoof opponent during a 2-1 victory Friday night in the lakecity. The Timberwolves were hosting a super weekend in Williams Lake Oct. 18-19. Playing three games in two days, the Timberwolves opened with a 2-1 victory over Vanderhoof on the strength of two goals from Avery Batista. They then tied Fort St. John Saturday morning 2-2 where, again, Batista notched two in the outing. Williams Lake closed out its weekend with a 3-1 defeat versus Kamloops. Cricket Colebank scored the lone goal for the T-wolves.

The Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves hockey team hosted a super weekend in Williams Lake Oct. 18-19.

Playing three games in two days, the Timberwolves opened with a 2-1 victory over Vanderhoof on the strength of two goals from Avery Batista.

READ MORE: WLMHA excited for 2019/20 season

They then tied Fort St. John Saturday morning 2-2 where, again, Batista notched two in the outing. Williams Lake closed out its weekend with a 3-1 defeat versus Kamloops.

Cricket Colebank scored the lone goal for the T-wolves.


