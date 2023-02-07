PHOTOS: Williams Lake Curling Club bonspiel fun includes on-ice plus off-ice action

There were some rednecks on ice in Williams Lake on February 3, 4 and 5 as the Williams Lake Curling Club hosted their Redneck Reunion curling bonspiel.

There were 12 men’s teams and 12 ladies’ teams entered in the weekend of on-ice action, with prizes, costumes and all of the customary bonspiel fun, including a Saturday banquet, awards and the comfort of the upstairs lounge from which to catch great views of all the teams facing off down below.

With COVID having sidelined curling and bonspiels for a bit, the event included celebrating the major milestone for the club of 75 years of curling. While 75 years would have been celebrated in 2020, we all know what happened to our plans in 2020, so the club is finally able to host an event worthy of 75 years in operation.

A cutout of a travel trailer covered in redneck souvenirs and slogans were some of the themed decorations in the lounge helping to create some atmosphere.

The winner of the Men’s “A” event was the Bisaro team, Fresno Construction won the “B” event, skipped by Tim Richards, and the winners of the “C” event were team Halfnights. The winners of the Ladies’ “A” event was the Menzer team from 100 Mile House and team Laura Ball were the runners up. Dunsmore team won the “B” event, with Sanford team as runners up. Lanki team won the “C” event while the Blair Mohr team were the runners up.

Mark McGirr releases his rock during curling bonspiel action on Feb. 4, 2023 at the Williams Lake Curling Club.

Kendra Taylor, left, of team Sanford, sweeps a rock down the ice as part of bonspiel action at the Williams Lake Curling Club on Feb. 4 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Bridgitte Pinchbeck, left, Kendra Taylor, and another teammate take part in the bonspiel action at the Williams Lake Curling Club on Feb. 4 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Ron Bisaro, from left, watches as Mark Berg and Morgan Day sweep his rock while Owen Curtis of Team Mcgirr watches at the Williams Lake Curling Club on Feb. 4 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Moe Monita, from left, Mark Berg, Morgan Day take part in the bonspiel action at the Williams Lake Curling Club on Feb. 4 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Moe Monita, from left, Mark Berg, Morgan Day take part in the bonspiel action at the Williams Lake Curling Club on Feb. 4 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Curling Rink was a lively place over the weekend for the Redneck Reunion bonspiel. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Kendra Taylor and Brenda Sanford of Team Sanford look the part for the Redneck Reunion at the Williams Lake Curling Club on Feb. 4 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Ron Bisaro throws a rock as Mark Berg, left, and Morgan Day prepare to sweep it down the ice at the Williams Lake Curling Club on Feb. 4 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Team Bisaro, winners of the Men’s “A” event at the Williams Lake Curling Club’s Joint Men’s and Ladies’ Bonspiel. (Williams Lake Curling Club photo).

Team Dunsmore, winners of the Ladies’ “B” event at the Williams Lake Curling Club’s Joint Men’s and Ladies’ Bonspiel. (Williams Lake Curling Club photo)

Team Menzer, winners of the ladies’ “A” event of the Williams Lake Curling Club’s Joint Men’s and Ladies’ Bonspiel. (Williams Lake Curling Club photo)

Team Fresno Construction won the men’s “B” event of the Williams Lake Curling Club’s Joint Men’s and Ladies’ Bonspiel. (Williams Lake Curling Club photo)

The Halfnights team won the men’s “C” event at the the Williams Lake Curling Club’s Joint Men’s and Ladies’ Bonspiel. (Williams Lake Curling Club photo)

Team Lanki won the ladies’ “C” event at the Williams Lake Curling Club’s Joint Men’s and Ladies’ Bonspiel. (Williams Lake Curling Club photo)

Team Dielke was looking the part for the Redneck Reunion bonspiel at the Williams Lake Curling Club on Feb. 4. Sharon Cleveland, from left, Deanna Zielke, Zen Venos, and Shelley Larson. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)