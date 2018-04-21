PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Day two in the books for 28th Annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Editor’s note: scroll to the bottom of the page for photo gallery
It was a packed barn at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Saturday afternoon for the second performance of the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo.
The sold-out crowd watched as cowboys and cowgirls were tested by the stock, who became one day wiser to the athlete’s intentions following Friday night’s rodeo.
WATCH: Blaine Manuel of 150 Mile House rides third to last in bull riding
Saturday, a tense moment for fans and rodeo officials halted the action during the day’s bull riding event when 150 Mile House cowboy Blaine Manuel was injured.
Manuel had a great ride on C+ Rodeos’ Blacklist, however, was caught on the dismount. Rushing to his aid, bull fighter Ryan Jasper was also hit by the bull and flung into the chutes head first.
Jasper walked away and, in fact, went on to continue bull fighting the last two rides, while Manuel, who scored 81 on the ride, was seriously injured and taken away on a stretcher.
It is believed Manuel has an injury to his leg.
WATCH: Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association volunteers take part in a drunk goggle relay
Be sure to take in Sunday’s performance where Mike Jasper and Pat Jasper will be inducted among BC Cowboy Hall of Fame honourees. Other cowboys being inducted are Charlie Brous, David Maurice and the Joe Schuk family.
WATCH: Bareback riding during Saturday’s Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo
WATCH: Wild West Riders open Saturday’s indoor rodeo
