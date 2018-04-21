PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Day two in the books for 28th Annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Editor’s note: scroll to the bottom of the page for photo gallery

It was a packed barn at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Saturday afternoon for the second performance of the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo.

The sold-out crowd watched as cowboys and cowgirls were tested by the stock, who became one day wiser to the athlete’s intentions following Friday night’s rodeo.

WATCH: Blaine Manuel of 150 Mile House rides third to last in bull riding

Saturday, a tense moment for fans and rodeo officials halted the action during the day’s bull riding event when 150 Mile House cowboy Blaine Manuel was injured.

Manuel had a great ride on C+ Rodeos’ Blacklist, however, was caught on the dismount. Rushing to his aid, bull fighter Ryan Jasper was also hit by the bull and flung into the chutes head first.

Jasper walked away and, in fact, went on to continue bull fighting the last two rides, while Manuel, who scored 81 on the ride, was seriously injured and taken away on a stretcher.

It is believed Manuel has an injury to his leg.

WATCH: Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association volunteers take part in a drunk goggle relay

Be sure to take in Sunday’s performance where Mike Jasper and Pat Jasper will be inducted among BC Cowboy Hall of Fame honourees. Other cowboys being inducted are Charlie Brous, David Maurice and the Joe Schuk family.

READ MORE: Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees to be honoured at Sunday’s indoor rodeo

WATCH: Bareback riding during Saturday’s Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

WATCH: Wild West Riders open Saturday’s indoor rodeo

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Wyatt Brandon of 150 Mile House, last year’s champion at the indoor rodeo, in tie-down roping.

Tyler McBride of Cache Creek saddle bronc riding.

Christoph Muigg of Hazelton in saddle bronc.

Cody Brett of Silver Valley in steer wrestling.

Bobby Twan of Williams Lake competes in breakway roping.

Laurin Hurd, sponsored by Cariboo Spurs, is running for this year’s Williams Lake Stampede Queen.

Brady McNolty in breakaway roping.

Chase Horsely of Clinton in junior steer riding.

Roderick Joe of Mount Currie in junior steer riding.

Judy Hyde of Prince George in barrel racing.

Wade McNolty of 150 Mile Hosue and Jd Hays of Cache Creek compete in team roping.

Kaitlyn Lulua in pee wee barrel racing.

Kyder Lloyd was one of the youngest competitors in pee wee barrel racing.

Darryl Brown of Langley gets hung up on Mickey Saturday. Angie Mindus photo

Tyson Stager of Fort. St. John on King’s Ransom. Angie Mindus photo

Chris Meschue of Williams Lake wows the crowd on C+ Rodeos’ High Stakes during the second performance of the 28th annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Saturday. Meschue didn’t make the eight seconds but the appreciative crowd gave him a great applause. Angie Mindus photo

Previous story
Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees to be honoured at Sunday’s indoor rodeo

Just Posted

PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Day two in the books for Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Blaine Manuel injured during the bull riding event

PHOTO GALLERY: 28th annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo kicks off with Friday night performance

It was a full house at the arena for the first rodeo of the season

Cattle Country: Ranchers adjust after 2017 wildfires and lingering winter

Ranchers in the Cariboo Chilcotin are making adjustments this calving season with prolonged winter conditions

GALLERY: 81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Sale

More than 150 bulls were sold in Williams Lake Friday

Cariboo Fire Centre urges caution with open burning

With 40-kilometre wind gusts in the forecast for Saturday, the public is urged to be careful with any open burning

VIDEO: Moose found licking salt off B.C. man’s pickup truck

Tab Baker was in his garage in Prince George when the small moose gave his truck a clean

B.C. student makes short-list for autism advocacy award

Brody Butts honoured for his role as a mentor and self-advocate

Austin Powers ‘Mini-Me’, Verne Troyer, dies at 49

Facebook page confirmed his death Saturday afternoon

Alberta man dead after snowmobile collision on B.C. mountain

The incident occurred on Boulder Mountain Friday morning

B.C. parents grieving teen’s overdose death say it started with opioid prescription

Elliot Eurchuk, 16, died at his Oak Bay home Friday, after taking street drugs

16 of 20 fastest improving B.C. schools are public: Fraser Institute

Independent elementary schools remain at top of the chart in think tank’s annual report card

NAFTA: Talks continue through weekend in scramble to get a deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called negotiations ‘perpetual’

Pulp mill fined $900,000 for leaking effluent into B.C. lake

Mackenzie Pulp Mill pleaded guilty to depositing deleterious substance into water frequented by fish

B.C.’s 2-year lobbying ban starts May 1

Office of the Registrar of Lobbyists can grant exemptions from the prohibition if public interest

Most Read