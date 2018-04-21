PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Day two in the books for 28th Annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Editor’s note: scroll to the bottom of the page for photo gallery

It was a packed barn at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Saturday afternoon for the second performance of the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo.

The sold-out crowd watched as cowboys and cowgirls were tested by the stock, who became one day wiser to the athlete’s intentions following Friday night’s rodeo.

WATCH: Blaine Manuel of 150 Mile House rides third to last in bull riding

Saturday, a tense moment for fans and rodeo officials halted the action during the day’s bull riding event when 150 Mile House cowboy Blaine Manuel was injured.

Manuel had a great ride on C+ Rodeos’ Blacklist, however, was caught on the dismount. Rushing to his aid, bull fighter Ryan Jasper was also hit by the bull and flung into the chutes head first.

Jasper walked away and, in fact, went on to continue bull fighting the last two rides, while Manuel, who scored 81 on the ride, was seriously injured and taken away on a stretcher.

It is believed Manuel has an injury to his leg.

WATCH: Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association volunteers take part in a drunk goggle relay

Be sure to take in Sunday’s performance where Mike Jasper and Pat Jasper will be inducted among BC Cowboy Hall of Fame honourees. Other cowboys being inducted are Charlie Brous, David Maurice and the Joe Schuk family.

READ MORE: Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees to be honoured at Sunday’s indoor rodeo

WATCH: Bareback riding during Saturday’s Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

WATCH: Wild West Riders open Saturday’s indoor rodeo

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Wyatt Brandon of 150 Mile House, last year’s champion at the indoor rodeo, in tie-down roping.

Tyler McBride of Cache Creek saddle bronc riding.

Christoph Muigg of Hazelton in saddle bronc.

Cody Brett of Silver Valley in steer wrestling.

Bobby Twan of Williams Lake competes in breakway roping.

Laurin Hurd, sponsored by Cariboo Spurs, is running for this year’s Williams Lake Stampede Queen.

Brady McNolty in breakaway roping.

Chase Horsely of Clinton in junior steer riding.

Roderick Joe of Mount Currie in junior steer riding.

Judy Hyde of Prince George in barrel racing.

Wade McNolty of 150 Mile Hosue and Jd Hays of Cache Creek compete in team roping.

Kaitlyn Lulua in pee wee barrel racing.

Kyder Lloyd was one of the youngest competitors in pee wee barrel racing.

Darryl Brown of Langley gets hung up on Mickey Saturday. Angie Mindus photo

Tyson Stager of Fort. St. John on King’s Ransom. Angie Mindus photo