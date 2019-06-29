PHOTOS & VIDEO: Thunder Mountain Speedway Hit to Pass a crowd pleaser

Hundreds of spectators of all ages enjoyed taking in the action Friday in Williams Lake

Gordan Bettles emerged the winner of Friday’s night’s Hit to Pass at Thunder Mountain Speedway, which drew hundreds of spectators of all ages.

“I couldn’t be happier with this one today,” he said after the race, saying he had no major problems.

Coming in second place was Adam Van Riesen who won first place in the Hit to Pass Heat Race earlier in the evening.

By the time Van Riesen finished the Hit to Pass he had to crawl out the passenger side window of his truck.

Lincoln Astleford came in third.

There were only two contestants in the smoke show — Josh Lethbridge and Arnie Kunka.

When it came time for the crowd to cheer for the winner of the smoke show contest, Lethbridge had a huge grin because the amount of smoke his truck generated was not as much as Kunka’s .

In fact, Kunka’s vehicle was not even visible for a few moments because there was so much smoke.

There will be more action at Thunder Mountain Saturday evening with the All-Class Invitational featuring the first race of the Tri-City Race Series.

Bone stocks, pro minis and Williams Lake Forestry Supplies/NAPA Street Stocks will be in action.

Qualifying starts at 5 p.m. Racing begins at 6 p.m.

Read more: Thunder Mountain releases 2019 schedule


news@wltribune.com
news@wltribune.com

 

VIDEO: PHOTOS: Stampede’s First Performance one for the books
Prospect of breakdancing becoming Olympic sport draws mixed reactions

