PHOTOS/VIDEO: Thousands awarded after final pro rodeo at Stampede

The fourth and final professional rodeo at this year’s 93rd Annual Williams Lake Stampede is in the books.

Tens of thousands in prize money will be paid out with some lucky, and skillful, cowboys and cowgirls from throughout North America riding away with some extra change lining their pockets.

“It’s been a really great weekend,” said Williams Lake Stampede Association President Tim Rolph. “All the events had great competition. We had an 89.5 first night in bull riding, then an 86.5 in saddle bronc. It’s been really good.”

While Thursday’s rodeo featured an unfortunate spill during the mountain race that injured 21-year-old Dax Setah of Nemiah, Rolph said he’s recovering well in hospital in Kamloops.

SUNDAY’S FOURTH AND FINAL MOUNTAIN RACE

Monday will be showcase the first ever Cariboo Heritage Gathering and Ranch Rodeo kicking off at 11 a.m.

“There will be lots of activities for the kids and people of all ages in and behind the grandstand,” Rolph said. “That’s all free and put on in conjunction with us and the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin.”

That will be followed by the Ranch Rodeo where local, working ranch cowboys and cowgirls will be competing in multiple events.

Additionally, the exciting final of the Wild Cowgirls Race will take place during the afternoon.

One bout of heavy rain overnight Friday did put a bit of a damper on Saturday’s rodeo for competitors, but Rolph said all the volunteers stepped up to make sure the grounds were in as good a condition they could be for Sunday’s rodeo, where everything, once again, ran smoothly.

“I heard close to two inches fell in 12 hours,” he said. “But we’ve got a great group of people here and we just worked through it. Garth Brooks talks about it in one of his songs — The Mud and the Blood — [those are] the challenges of an outdoor sporting event.”

The following are this year’s overall winners (top five) in each event from the 93rd Annual Williams Lake Stampede:

Bareback

1.) Connor Hamilton on Ginger, 86 – $3,564.84

2.) Cole Goodine on Blue Bananas, 85 – $2,821.88

2/3.) Jake Vold on Strawberry, 84.5 – $2,153.54

2/3.) Gavin DeRose on The Graduate, 84.5 – $2,153.54

4.) Caleb Bennett on Unmanned, 84 – $1,188.16

5.) Richmond Champion, 83.5 on Christian – $891.12

Tie-Down Roping

1.) Logan Bird, 8.7 seconds – $4,145.40

2.) Lee Rombough, 9 seconds – $3,569.65

3.) Keely Bonnett, 9 seconds – $3,569.65

4/5/6.) Cimarron Boardman, 9.1 seconds – $2,418.15

4/5/6.) Cody McCartney, 9.1 seconds – $2,418.15

4/5/6.) Tuf Cooper, 9.1 seconds – $2,418.15

Saddlebronc

1.) Zeke Thurston on Rip ‘n’ Zip, 86.5 – $4,173

2.) Ben Andersen on Domestic Shadows, 86 – $3,304

3.) Preston Burr on Tool Time, 85 – 2,782.40

4.) Dusty Hausauer on Domestic Shadows, 83 – $2,260.70

5/6.) Logan Hay on Crooked Hillbilly, 82 – $1,217.30

5/6.) Lane Wyatt on General Grievous, 82 – $1,217.30

Steer Wrestling

1.) Hunter Cure, 4.1 seconds – $4,077.72

2.) Curtis Cassidy, 4.3 seconds – $3,737.91

3/4/5.) Taylor Gregg, 4.4 seconds – $2,831.75

3/4/5.) Jason Thomas, 4.4 seconds – $2,831.75

3/4/5.) Clayton Moore, 4.4 seconds – $2,831.75

Ladies Barrel Racing

1.) Taylor Manning, 16.571 seconds – $4,291.10

2.) Jennifer Sharp, 16.626 seconds – $3,432.88

3.) Mary Walker, 16.701 seconds – $2,789.22

4.) Jackie Ganter, 16.765 seconds – $2,145.55

5.) Justine Elliott, 16.784 seconds – $1,716.44

Novice Saddle Bronc

1.) Lachlan Sheppard, 68 – $1,173.70

2.) Kale Hughson, 45 – $960.30

Boys Steer Riding

1.) Gordon Erickson, 77 – $900.16

2.) Benjamin Havell, 72 – $675.12

3.) Tristen Manning, 71 – $450.08

4.) Braxton Rowe, 67.5 – $225.04

Team Roping

1/2.) Steele Depaoli and Riley Wilson, 5.9 seconds – $2,221.46 each

1/2.) Levi Simpson and Cole Davison, 5.9 seconds – $2,221.46 each

3.) Jeremy Buhler and Kolton Schmidt, 6.4 seconds – $1,867.31 each

4.) Tyce McLeod and Tuftin McLeod, 6.6 seconds – $1,609.75 each

5.) Clark McCarroll and Kyle Smith, 6.9 seconds – $1,352.19 each

Bull Riding

1.) Garrett Smith on Pig, 89.5 – $4,411.96

2.) Todd Chotowetz on Silver Surfer, 86 – $3,535.07

3.) Brady Portenier on Banana Blast 85.5 – $2,993.68

4.) Nick Tetz on Magic Mike, 85 – $2,654.69

5.) Cody Lee on Tippin Point, 84 – $1,584.94



