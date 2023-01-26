PHOTOS/VIDEO: North-central B.C. figure skaters converge on Williams Lake for regional championships

Aria Bond gets some help with her skates as she prepares for competition during the north-central BC and Yukon Skate Canada Regionals in Williams Lake on Jan. 20. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Pat Lecki shows off a skate cookie donated by an unknown local baker to sell during the regional figure skating competition taking place in Williams Lake on Jan. 20, 21, 22. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Carrie Phillip, who works for Nenquayni, came out to help with the opening ceremony and land acknowledgement for the north-central B.C. regional figure skating competition on Jan. 20. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Coach Carly Dinicol, right, from the Quesnel Figure Skating Club, laughs at young skater Grace White, while Grace hams it up for the camera while she waits for her chance to compete. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Skating Club Coach Joanne Macnair has a word with skater Raya Kalin before Raya takes to the ice during competition on Jan. 20, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Coach Joanne Macnair watches as Baylee Croswell skates in the north-central B.C. regional figure skating championships on Jan. 20, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Quesnel figure skater Meera Sandhu waits with her mom Jasreen Sandu for her turn to compete in the north-central B.C. regional figure skating championships on Jan. 20, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Best Designs Co. owner Katrina Best was busy with her booth making hoodies and other customized clothing for skaters and the families during the north-central B.C. regional figure skating championships on Jan. 20, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Skater Abigail White, front, was getting her hair Frenc-braided by mom Tara White, and Jerritt Peterson in the lobby of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Jan. 20. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Skaters gather in the presentation room to receive their ribbons and results during the north-central B.C. regional figure skating championships in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Skaters go over their results in the presentation room during the north-central B.C. regional figure skating championships in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
A group of skaters stands on the podiums for a photo op after receiving their ribbons and results during the figure skating regional competition in Williams Lake on Jan. 20, 2023. Skaters gather in the presentation room to receive their ribbons and results during the north-central B.C. regional figure skating championships in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Aaliyah Beeton of Terrace leaps on the ice during her solo for Women's Gold Artistic on Jan. 21, 2023 in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Figure skaters and supporters in the presentation room during the CNC Regionals in Williams Lake on Jan. 20, 21, and 22. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake photo)Figure skaters and supporters in the presentation room during the CNC Regionals in Williams Lake on Jan. 20, 21, and 22. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake photo)

Williams Lake Figure Skating Club hosted the CNC Regional Figure Skating Championships at the Cariboo Memorial Complex Jan. 20, 21 and 22.

The arena lobby was a whirl of activity on Friday, as competition got underway.

There were 165 figure skaters and their coaches, parents and supporters in the lakecity for the three-day championship. Skating clubs came from Prince Rupert, Fort St. John, Terrace, Kitimat, Prince George, Smithers, and Quesnel to join the Williams Lake club skaters and showcase their skills.

Regionals for the north-central part of the province take place in Williams Lake once every three years, with Prince George, and Quesnel hosting the other two years of the cycle.

President of the Williams Lake Skating Club Cora Fraleigh helped organize the event and was at the rink for all three days, despite her own daughter being too young yet to compete.

Fraleigh also was the impetus behind what is reportedly a first for the B.C. and Yukon section of Skate Canada, an official land acknowledgment and Indigenous opening ceremony.

Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) and Nenqayni Wellness Centre drummers and singers performed the Women’s Warrior song and Kukpi7 (Chief) Willie Sellars and Cultural Coordinator David Archie both spoke before the competition got underway, with Archie giving a prayer as well.

“As we go through this journey of reconciliation in this province of British Columbia and even in the Cariboo Chilcotin especially, what we’re starting to see is that acknowledgment and that pride coming through all our communities standing beside Indigenous and non-indigenous people and holding each other up in these trying times,” said Sellars in his speech.

He expressed gratitude to organizers and volunteers for supporting the process of continuing to work towards reconciliation through education and acknowledgment.

Williams Lake skaters earned some great results, with first-time competitors Brooklyn Pelley, Antoan Gaspar, and Claire Campbell all receiving a silver assessment in Star 1. Star 2 skaters Baylee Croswell and Taylor Mulvahill both earned silver assessments, Emiko Li received a gold assessment and Raya Kalin earned a bronze assessment.

Star 3 skater Sunet Engelbrecht earned a silver assessment, and Star 4 under 13 skater Kaelin Mackinnon took first place in the category, while Chloe Frizzi took fourth.

Star 4 13 and over skater Alyna Obexer took sixth in Group 1, and Aubreigh Gentles took fifth place in Group 2.

Star 5 13 and over skater Olivia Holloway was third and Camdyn Cochran was sixth.

Star 7 and 8 skater earned third and first, respectively. Her first place skate in Star 8 was a personal best score as well.

Star 9 skaters Emma Penner was second in the category, and Reagan West was third.

Emma Penner also earned a personal best in Star 10 and took first place.

Reagan West also skated a personal best in Gold Women’s, earning first.

Star 7 Artistic skater Olivia Holloway was sixth, Star 4 Elements group 1 skater Kaelin Mackinnon was third, and Chloe Frizzi, in group 2 was third.

Star 5 Elements skater Camdyn Cochran took first place, and Olivia Holloway was third in the category.

Read more: Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

Read more: OUR HOMETOWN: Williams Lake figure skater completes a first for local club


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Figure SkatingWilliams Lake

Previous story
End to 30-year era: No more Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo; organizers cite lack of volunteers
Next story
Vancouver Canucks fan has last word on NHL team’s legacy of losing

Just Posted

Aria Bond gets some help with her skates as she prepares for competition during the north-central BC and Yukon Skate Canada Regionals in Williams Lake on Jan. 20. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTOS/VIDEO: North-central B.C. figure skaters converge on Williams Lake for regional championships

Freezing rain made for slippery roads in the 150 Mile House area Thursday morning, Jan. 27. (Dana Hinsche photo)
Freezing rain creates slippery road conditions in 150 Mile House area

Log trucks are unloaded in the Tolko log yard Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Environment Canada warns cold weather on the way for B.C.’s Interior

Photographer Laureen Carruthers pictured with her miniature donkey. (Joel Gyselinck photo)
OUR HOMETOWN: Williams Lake photographer strives to capture moments, record history