PHOTOS/VIDEO: North-central B.C. figure skaters converge on Williams Lake for regional championships

Figure skaters and supporters in the presentation room during the CNC Regionals in Williams Lake on Jan. 20, 21, and 22. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake photo)

Williams Lake Figure Skating Club hosted the CNC Regional Figure Skating Championships at the Cariboo Memorial Complex Jan. 20, 21 and 22.

The arena lobby was a whirl of activity on Friday, as competition got underway.

There were 165 figure skaters and their coaches, parents and supporters in the lakecity for the three-day championship. Skating clubs came from Prince Rupert, Fort St. John, Terrace, Kitimat, Prince George, Smithers, and Quesnel to join the Williams Lake club skaters and showcase their skills.

Regionals for the north-central part of the province take place in Williams Lake once every three years, with Prince George, and Quesnel hosting the other two years of the cycle.

President of the Williams Lake Skating Club Cora Fraleigh helped organize the event and was at the rink for all three days, despite her own daughter being too young yet to compete.

Fraleigh also was the impetus behind what is reportedly a first for the B.C. and Yukon section of Skate Canada, an official land acknowledgment and Indigenous opening ceremony.

Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) and Nenqayni Wellness Centre drummers and singers performed the Women’s Warrior song and Kukpi7 (Chief) Willie Sellars and Cultural Coordinator David Archie both spoke before the competition got underway, with Archie giving a prayer as well.

“As we go through this journey of reconciliation in this province of British Columbia and even in the Cariboo Chilcotin especially, what we’re starting to see is that acknowledgment and that pride coming through all our communities standing beside Indigenous and non-indigenous people and holding each other up in these trying times,” said Sellars in his speech.

He expressed gratitude to organizers and volunteers for supporting the process of continuing to work towards reconciliation through education and acknowledgment.

Williams Lake skaters earned some great results, with first-time competitors Brooklyn Pelley, Antoan Gaspar, and Claire Campbell all receiving a silver assessment in Star 1. Star 2 skaters Baylee Croswell and Taylor Mulvahill both earned silver assessments, Emiko Li received a gold assessment and Raya Kalin earned a bronze assessment.

Star 3 skater Sunet Engelbrecht earned a silver assessment, and Star 4 under 13 skater Kaelin Mackinnon took first place in the category, while Chloe Frizzi took fourth.

Star 4 13 and over skater Alyna Obexer took sixth in Group 1, and Aubreigh Gentles took fifth place in Group 2.

Star 5 13 and over skater Olivia Holloway was third and Camdyn Cochran was sixth.

Star 7 and 8 skater earned third and first, respectively. Her first place skate in Star 8 was a personal best score as well.

Star 9 skaters Emma Penner was second in the category, and Reagan West was third.

Emma Penner also earned a personal best in Star 10 and took first place.

Reagan West also skated a personal best in Gold Women’s, earning first.

Star 7 Artistic skater Olivia Holloway was sixth, Star 4 Elements group 1 skater Kaelin Mackinnon was third, and Chloe Frizzi, in group 2 was third.

Star 5 Elements skater Camdyn Cochran took first place, and Olivia Holloway was third in the category.

