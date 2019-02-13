PHOTOS: Ten teams compete in Atom hockey tournament

Tournament organizer Tammy Watson said pulling off the event was a group effort.

It was another great weekend of jam-packed hockey action at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Feb. 8-10 where more than one hundred players faced off in a ten-team Atom tournament.

For players ages nine to 10, the WLMHA Atom tournament saw seven Williams Lake teams and three out-of-town teams compete for top spot.

“We had loads of volunteers. When we host, all the parents are asked to step up, and we even had aunts, grandparents all helping out all weekend,” said Watson, who gave an extra shout out to Robin Ford for getting all the game licenses required, and all other team managers.

“Everyone takes a role in planning and preparing for it. It was just a great tournament. Lots of happy faces, especially on a cold weekend.”

In the Atom division this year, Williams Lake has five boys teams and two girls teams. For the tournament, two teams also travelled from Kamloops and one from Quesnel to take part.

The Williams Lake Red Bulls finished in first place in an exciting gold medal matchup Sunday against the Kamloops Vipers.

Other Williams Lake teams who took part in the tournament included; Blue Dangle Devils, Orange Orangutans, Green Ninja Turtles, Golden Nights, Goal Diggers and Grey Sharks

“Our girls team, the Williams Lake Gold Diggers, got their first win of the season so that was exciting and we’re very happy for them,” Watson said. “In all, 133 players participated in the tournament.”


Atom house division manager Tammy Watson organized the tournament.

Players were all business during games at the WLMHA’s Atom house tournament last weekend.

The Williams Lake Red Bulls Atom house team took home gold at the WLMHA’s home tournament Feb. 8-10. Their were ten teams in the tournament. Photo submitted

PHOTOS: Ten teams compete in Atom hockey tournament

