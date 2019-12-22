(Patrick Davies photos)

PHOTOS: Skating club brings holiday cheer with annual Christmas showcase

Throughout the evening solo and group numbers were performed, to much delight and applause

From skating to the sounds of holiday classics, to their own, unique stylings, the Williams Lake Skating Club put on another masterful performance for its annual Christmas Showcase Dec. 19.

Held in front of family, friends and peers, members of the WLSC of all ages — from CanSakte all the way to the club’s senior, competitive skaters — took to the ice at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex to showcase their skills and talents during the holidays.

Throughout the evening solo and group numbers were performed, much to the cheers and applause of the crowd in attendance.

WLSC head coach Joanne Macnair said the event is always looked forward to by the club’s skaters as it allows them to put what they’ve learned on display for the community.

– Photos by Patrick Davies – Williams Lake Tribune


