PHOTOS: Saturday, third performance, action-packed at 94th Williams Lake Stampede

Denise Swampy of Williams Lake competes in the Ladies Break-Away Roping Saturday, July 2 at the Williams Lake Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Orin Larsen of Inglis, Man. competes in the Bareback riding event at the Williams Lake Stampede Saturday, July 2 achieving 90 points. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Logan Spady of Alliance, Alta. gets a 9.5 in Tie-Down roping Saturday, July 2 at the Williams Lake Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Wild Horse Race saw the horses calling the shots Saturday, July 2 at the Williams Lake Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alta rides Con Man in the Saddle Bronc event Saturday, July 2 at the Williams Lake Stampede for a score of 82 points. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Layne Delemont of Carston, Alta. competes in steer wrestling July 2 at the Williams Lake Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Tyrel Roberts of Charlie Lake, B.C. scores 75.5 in the Novice Saddle Bronc, Saturday, July 2 at the Williams Lake Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Glen Erikson of Sundre, Alta. scores 76 for his Steer Riding Saturday, July 2 at the Williams Lake Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Chase Skene of Prince Albert, Ark. U.S.A. scores 73 in his Steer Riding Saturday, July 2, at the Williams Lake Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Sonya Dodginghorse of Tsuutina, Alta. scores 13.540 in the Ladies Barrel Racing Saturday, July 2 at the Williams Lake Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Keely Bonnett and Logan Bonnett from Ponoka, Alta. prepare to compete in team roping Saturday, July 2 at the Williams Lake Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Wild West Riders were tough enough to wear pink July 2 at the Williams Lake Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Tsilhqot’in elder Joan Gentles dances with some young people during the Williams Lake Stampede July 2 event. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Before the rodeo events got underway the BC Hall of Fame recipients, lifetime member and parade marshal were introduced. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Indigenous dancers perform during the Williams Lake Stampede third performance held Saturday, July 2. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Mountain Race contender Darren Sulin waves to the crowd as the seven competitors are introduced Saturday, July 2 at the Williams Lake Stampede in advance of the race. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Wiliams Lake Tribune) Virgil Poffenroth of Riske Creek competes in the tie-down roping Saturday, July 2 at the Williams Lake Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

With a sold-out crowd of about 4,500 people, many of them tough enough to wear pink, the Williams Lake Stampede was the place to be Saturday, July 2.

The sun was shining, there was lots of rodeo action including the final Mountain Race of the weekend, with Merritt cowboy Derrick McLeod this year’s champion. Darren Sulin of Towdystan and Steve Quilt of Xeni Gwet’in captured second and third overall.

Saturday was the Stampede’s third and final performance of the professional rodeo events.

On behalf of the Williams Lake Stampede Association, Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson paid tribute to the late Terry Crosina, who passed away on May 16, 2021.

Her husband Willie Crosina has been an integral part of the Stampede for decades and Terry was always at his side as they were married for 70 years.

Doerkson asked for a minute of silence in Terry’s memory.

Also at Saturday’s rodeo, Stampede Lifetime Pass recipient Cliff Hinsche and family, and honorary parade marshal Phyllis Webstad were introduced to the crowd in a horse and wagon driven by Roy Mulvahill.

Sunday, July 3, Ranch Roping begins at 11 a.m. and the BRC Bull Riding event starts at 1:45 p.m. There will also be the final Wild Horse Race, and the Wild Cowgirl Race competitors will compete for the Final Buckle Race.

Read More: Daring mountain racers thrill fans at 94th Annual Williams Lake Stampede

Read More: PHOTOS: Hit-to-pass kicks off Stampede racing at WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway

Watch www.wltribune.com for more results and photos from the weekend

www.facebook.com

pro rodeoRodeoWilliams Lake