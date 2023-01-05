PHOTOS: Northstars Hockey Academy holding up so far on home ice in Williams Lake Jan. 5

Northstars Hockey Academy goaltender Jaxson Dikur stops a shot on the Northstars’ net. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Northstars Hockey Academy’s Carter Krueger takes a shot on the Vancouver Sharpshooters’ goal during the first of two home games the Northstars are playing Jan. 5 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Centre Rink 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Northstars Hockey Academy’s Carter Krueger takes a shot high and wide of the Vancouver Sharpshooters’ goal during the first of two home games the Northstars are playing Jan. 5 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Centre Rink 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Northstars Hockey Academy goaltender Jaxson Dikur squares up as the Vancouver Sharpshooters’ Finlay Johnston comes in for a shot on the Northstars’ net. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Northstars Hockey Academy’s Marcus Domhof takes a shot on the Vancouver Sharpshooters’ netminder Maxim Perreault during a home game at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Jan. 5. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Northstars Hockey Academy are on home ice in Williams Lake Thursday (Jan. 5), playing two games against the Vancouver Sharpshooters.

The first game began at 7:45 a.m. and the Northstars were up a respectable 4-0 on the Vancouver team halfway through, and ended the game 7-0.

The local U15 Junior Prospects League team dominated with 49 shots on the Vancouver goal and only taking 19 on their own net.

A second game will take place at 1:15 p.m. in Rink 1 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Read more: Northstars Hockey Academy hosting home games Jan. 5 in Williams Lake



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

hockeyLocal SportsWilliams Lake