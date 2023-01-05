PHOTOS: Northstars Hockey Academy holding up so far on home ice in Williams Lake Jan. 5

Northstars Hockey Academy goaltender Jaxson Dikur stops a shot on the Northstars’ net. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Northstars Hockey Academy goaltender Jaxson Dikur stops a shot on the Northstars’ net. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Northstars Hockey Academy’s Carter Krueger takes a shot on the Vancouver Sharpshooters’ goal during the first of two home games the Northstars are playing Jan. 5 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Centre Rink 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Northstars Hockey Academy’s Carter Krueger takes a shot on the Vancouver Sharpshooters’ goal during the first of two home games the Northstars are playing Jan. 5 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Centre Rink 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Northstars Hockey Academy’s Carter Krueger takes a shot high and wide of the Vancouver Sharpshooters’ goal during the first of two home games the Northstars are playing Jan. 5 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Centre Rink 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Northstars Hockey Academy’s Carter Krueger takes a shot high and wide of the Vancouver Sharpshooters’ goal during the first of two home games the Northstars are playing Jan. 5 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Centre Rink 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Northstars Hockey Academy goaltender Jaxson Dikur squares up as the Vancouver Sharpshooters’ Finlay Johnston comes in for a shot on the Northstars’ net. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Northstars Hockey Academy goaltender Jaxson Dikur squares up as the Vancouver Sharpshooters’ Finlay Johnston comes in for a shot on the Northstars’ net. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Northstars Hockey Academy’s Marcus Domhof takes a shot on the Vancouver Sharpshooters’ netminder Maxim Perreault during a home game at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Jan. 5. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Northstars Hockey Academy’s Marcus Domhof takes a shot on the Vancouver Sharpshooters’ netminder Maxim Perreault during a home game at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Jan. 5. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Northstars Hockey Academy are on home ice in Williams Lake Thursday (Jan. 5), playing two games against the Vancouver Sharpshooters.

The first game began at 7:45 a.m. and the Northstars were up a respectable 4-0 on the Vancouver team halfway through, and ended the game 7-0.

The local U15 Junior Prospects League team dominated with 49 shots on the Vancouver goal and only taking 19 on their own net.

A second game will take place at 1:15 p.m. in Rink 1 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Read more: Northstars Hockey Academy hosting home games Jan. 5 in Williams Lake


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

hockeyLocal SportsWilliams Lake

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. hockey coach suspended indefinitely; players penalized after brawl during Kootenay junior game
Next story
Mount Timothy Recreation Resort junior patrollers hit the slopes

Just Posted

Candlelight vigils will be held Thursday, Jan. 5 in Bella Bella, Bella Coola and Williams Lake for missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner Jr. (RCMP submitted photo)
Candlelight vigils planned across Cariboo Chilcotin Coast for missing Bella Coola man

Northstars Hockey Academy goaltender Jaxson Dikur stops a shot on the Northstars’ net. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTOS: Northstars Hockey Academy holding up so far on home ice in Williams Lake Jan. 5

Williams Lake Stampeders past and present played a fun Alumni versus Stamps game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Stampeders finish 9-6 versus Alumni, fans cheer both sides

Cindy Lehtimaki, left, and Greg Morry, right, of Rona present Kayla Schindle, Natasha Pilkington and Susan Erlandson of Big Brothers Big Sisters Williams Lake with funds raised from the Heroes Campaign. (Photo submitted)
Rona’s Heroes Campaign gives big to Big Brother Big Sisters Williams Lake