PHOTOS: Northstars Hockey Academy holding up so far on home ice in Williams Lake Jan. 5

The Northstars Hockey Academy are on home ice in Williams Lake Thursday (Jan. 5), playing two games against the Vancouver Sharpshooters.
The first game began at 7:45 a.m. and the Northstars were up a respectable 4-0 on the Vancouver team halfway through, and ended the game 7-0.
The local U15 Junior Prospects League team dominated with 49 shots on the Vancouver goal and only taking 19 on their own net.
A second game will take place at 1:15 p.m. in Rink 1 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.
