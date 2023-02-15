PHOTOS: Lake City Falcons capture championship at 100 Mile tournament

The Lake City Secondary School Falcons netted top spot during last weekend’s basketball tournament hosted by the Peter Skene Ogden Eagles.
The Eagles came second in the two-day tournament, losing 68-49 to the Lake City Secondary School Falcons in the championship game. PSO head coach Andrew Steeves said it was still a fun weekend of basketball for his players.
“There were lots of competitive games and I think it was just a showing of what basketball in 100 Mile can be,” Steeves said. “Overall I think the guys played a really good championship game, despite the loss.”
Eagles centre Wyatt Hollett, named defensive Tournament’s MVP, said the tournament was “awesome” from start to finish. Hollett said they competed against five good teams that put the Eagles to the test.
“We had the Falcons here in the end obviously and it was a good game but there were a few things we could have picked up on, so they beat us,” Hollett said. “We didn’t get down on ourselves and we played through. Williams Lake has a bunch of great players and we hope to get another game in with them before the season ends.”
The tournament marked the Eagles’ sixth straight tournament. Steeves said they took second place in four of them which is encouraging ahead of Zones later this month.
Zones are being held in Vanderhoof at the end of this month.
