PHOTOS: Jeff Alexander Memorial Midget Tournament a fun, competitive weekend for lakecity youth

Nyree Alexander (second from left), and her children Ethan and Mackenna, present the silver and gold medals to Kamloops (left) and Salmon Arm (right) during the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association’s Jeff Alexander Memorial Midget Tournament Sunday. (Amber Camille photo) Midget players, including Williams Lake Blue player Kolby Camille, wore a ‘JA’ sticker on their helmets in honour of long-time WLMHA coach and volunteer Jeff Alexander. (Photo submitted) Williams Lake Blue player Hayden Grinder flips the puck deep into the Williams Lake Red Ravens’ zone Sunday during play at the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association’s Jeff Alexander Memorial Midget Hockey Tournament. (Greg Sabatino photo) Williams Lake Red Ravens’ Sam Robinson (left) looks to get past a pair of Williams Lake Blue players — Daisy Perry and Dylan Higginson. Williams Lake Goon Squad goaltender Logan Rhodes makes a stop as teammate Brock Everett looks on during play Sunday. (Greg Sabatino photo) Williams Lake Grizzlies player Jadyn Caferra (right) fires a shot on goal in the battle for seventh and eighth Sunday at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Rope Rippers goalie Carson Fisher stops a wrap around attempt from a Salmon Arm player with the support of defensemen Adam Sytsma and Hailey Kitsul during home tournament action on the weekend. Angie Mindus photo Williams Lake Rope Rippers goalie Carson Fisher stops a wrap around attempt from a Salmon Arm player with the support of defensemen Adam Sytsma and Hailey Kitsul during home tournament action on the weekend. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Tianna Gilbert keeps her eye on the play as defenseman for the Rope Rippers in the Jeff Alexander Memorial Midget Tournament. Angie Mindus photo Tianna Gilbert keeps her eye on the play as defenseman for the Rope Rippers in the Jeff Alexander Memorial Midget Tournament. Angie Mindus photo (Angie Mindus - Williams Lake Tribune) (Angie Mindus - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Red Ravens Damian Harry takes a defensive stance during the Jeff Alexander Memorial Midget Hockey Tournament on the weekend. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Red Ravens Damian Harry takes a defensive stance during the Jeff Alexander Memorial Midget Hockey Tournament on the weekend. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It was a busy weekend of hockey in the lakecity Feb. 7-9 where 10 midget house teams squared off at the Jeff Alexander Memorial Midget Tournament.

Five local house teams — Williams Lake Rope Rippers, Williams Lake Grizzlies, Williams Lake Red Ravens, Williams Lake Goon Squad and Williams Lake Blue — along with teams representing Salmon Arm, Kamloops, Mackenzie, Lillooet and 100 Mile House took in the tournament.

Games got underway Friday afternoon with the playoffs taking place Sunday morning.

For the gold medal game, some members of Jeff Alexander’s family, Nyree, Ethan and Haley, were on hand to say a few words and present the medals to the winning teams.

The teams finished as follows beginning with first: Salmon Arm, Kamloops, Mackenzie, Lillooet, 100 Mile House, Rope Rippers, Grizzlies, Good Squad, Blue and Red Ravens.



