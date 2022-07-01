PHOTOS: Hit-to-pass kicks off Stampede racing at WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway

WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway treated race fans to a hit-to-pass event to kick off Stampede weekend racing. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway treated race fans to a hit-to-pass event to kick off Stampede weekend racing. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway delivered an action-packed night of fun Friday, July 1 to kick off the Stampede racing weekend.

Fans poured into the speedway, located just west of the city, to watch a smoke show competition and, the evening’s feature – the ever-popular hit-to-pass.

There were lots of thrills and spills, with one car even ending up on its roof after a hit, but there were no injuries or major incidents.

Brian Bettles battled and outlasted the rest to win the hit-to-pass, with his son and other competitors giving him a run for his money.

Racing continues at the track Saturday.

