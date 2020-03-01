PHOTOS: First annual Ian Pinchbeck Memorial Pickleball Tournament attracts players of all ages

In the TRU Gymnasium Saturday morning the memory of Ian Pinchbeck was kept alive with the first annual Ian Pinchbeck Memorial Pickleball Tournament.

A longtime member of Williams Lake, in his later life Ian was an avid member of the Williams Lake Pickleball Club and enjoyed playing the sport with family and friends. When Ian passed away suddenly from a heart attack in late 2019, the WLPC chose to honour his memory by hosting an indoor tournament in his name.

All told, 36 members of the WLPC took to the court to play in a round-robin style tournament split up into three 12 person divisions including novice, intermediate and advanced. With family members and the public cheering them on, lively games ensued almost nonstop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Read More: CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Rose and Ian Pinchbeck enjoy the simple things in life

WLPC executive Bill Fawcett, who has been playing pickleball for about three years now said he enjoys the social nature of the sport and the exercise it provides. The Ian Pinchbeck Memorial PickleballTournament is the group’s first annual tournament, Fawcett said, and to honour him many of his family members were in attendance to either play the game or cheer on the players.

“We always have fun either laughing at ourselves or laughing at our opponents so it’s a great social sport and a little bit of exercise involved as well,” Fawcett said.

Those playing pickleball tend to be more on the mature side but the tournament attracted a wide range of players, the youngest of whom was 42 and the oldest of whom was 82. It also helped Ian Pinchbeck’s family, led by his late wife Rose, were in attendance.

“It’s just a huge loss to everybody and something a lot of us are still getting over,” Fawcett said, remarking this event is part of that process.

Rose herself, meanwhile, was in agreement and said the whole family really appreciates the fact the WLPC named this tournament after him. Ian loved pickleball, Rose said, and would be really honoured if this event increases community awareness and interest in the sport.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local SportsSports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan rink begins Brier with win

Just Posted

PHOTOS: First annual Ian Pinchbeck Memorial Pickleball Tournament attracts players of all ages

Ian was an avid member of the Williams Lake Pickleball Club and enjoyed playing the sport

Synergy meet one of ‘most positive’ gymnastics club has been to: coach

The Williams Lake Gymnastics Club brought home medals and accolades from Kelowna

Chinner, Myers the lifeblood of badminton club

Ask members of the Williams Lake Badminton Club, and they’ll say longtime… Continue reading

Out in the Cold: Williams Lake firefighters take to the roof for muscular dystrophy awareness

Check out Canadian Tire to see the firefighters and donate to the cause

McLeese Lake Farmers Market secures license for Buy BC brand

The Buy BC Partnership Program enables the industry to enhance local marketing efforts

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

Wet’suwet’en supporters of pipeline don’t think their message is being heard

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and six elected band councils

Caution, with a time limit: How Trudeau’s patience with rail blockades ended

The blockades were sparked when the RCMP began enforcing a court order against Wet’suwet’en protesters

VIDEO: B.C. leap-year siblings ‘leapies’ celebrate 14th, 15th, birthdays together

Marilyn and Jeannette Johnston have never missed sharing Feb. 29 together for 56 years

Rare goal from Marincin lifts Leafs to 4-2 win over Canucks

Toronto defender nets first of the year against Vancouver

Coyotes kill dog, chase cyclist in Fraser Valley; B.C. conservation officers issue warning

BC Conservation Officer Service urging people to secure garbage and other attractants

Day 3: Ministers optimistic as talks with Wet’suwet’en chiefs continue in northern B.C.

The talks began Thursday afternoon in northern B.C. and continued into late into Friday night

B.C. dad with pricey motorcycle, $7K watch ordered to pay years of retroactive child support

Mother to receive over $55,000 in back payments, additional $1,500 in monthly support pay

Most Read