Lake City Falcons rugby player Madison Blusson tallied four tries Thursday in a 44-12 victory over the Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops to kick off their tournament at the BC High School Girls Rugby Provincials being held in the lakecity. The Falcons, who are competing in the AA division at the championships, will square off against the winner of NorKam and Brentwood College Friday afternoon at the Ottoman Drive Rugby Fields in the tournament semifinal. Kick off is at 1:30 p.m. For full tournament schedule visit www.wltribune.com. (Greg Sabatino photo)

PHOTOS: Falcons win opener at lakecity provincials

Schedule included inside for AAA, AA and Tier 2 divisions

The Lake City Falcons got off to a winning start at the BC High School Girls Rugby Championships in Williams Lake Thursday afternoon where upwards of 300 players are in town competing for a provincial championship.

Led by Madison Blusson with four tries in a 44-12 victory over the Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops to kick off their tournament, the Falcons will now compete in the AA division semifinal Friday beginning at 1 :30 p.m.

There, Lake City will square off against the winner of NorKam and Brentwood College Friday afternoon at the Ottoman Drive Rugby Fields in the tournament semifinal. Kick off is at 1:30 p.m.

Full tournament schedule is as follows:

AA Rankings and Schedule

1.) GP Vanier

2.) Norkam

3.) Lake City

4.) Mark Isfeld

5.) Lillooet

6.) Westsyde

7.) Brentwood College

8.) Houston

Thursday, May 24

A.) 11:30 a.m. – Isfeld vs. Lillooet (Ottoman), D.) Westsyde vs. Lake City (Columneetza)

B.) 1 p.m. – Vanier vs. Houston (Ottoman), C.) Norkam vs. Brentwood (Ottoman)

Friday, May 25

E.) 9 a.m. – Loser: C vs. Loser: D (Columneetza)

F.) 12 p.m. – Loser: B vs. Loser: A (Ottoman)

G.) 1:30 p.m. – Winner: C vs. Lake City Falcons (Ottoman)

H.) 3 p.m. – Winner: A vs. Winner: B (Ottoman)

Saturday, May 26

9:45 a.m. – Loser: E vs. Loser: F (Columneetza)

11 a.m. – Winner: E vs. Winner: F (Ottoman), Loser: G vs. Loser: H (Ottoman)

1:15 p.m. Championship – Winner: G vs. Winner: H

AAA Rankings and Schedule

1.) Carson Graham

2.) Yale

3.) Shawnigan Lake

4.) Earl Marriott

5.) Cowichan

6.) Abbotsford

7.) Gleneagle

8.) Mt. Boucherie

Thursday, May 24

A.) 1 p.m. – Earl Marriott vs. Cowichan (Columneetza)

B.) 2:30 p.m. – Yale vs. Gleneagle (Ottoman), C.) Shawnigan vs. Abbotsford (Ottoman), D.) Carson Graham vs. Mt. Boucherie (Columneetza)

6:30 p.m. – AGM (Williams Lake Rugby Club)

Friday, May 25

E.) 10:30 a.m. – Loser: B vs. Loser: C (Columneetza)

F.) 12 p.m. – Loser: A vs. Loser: D (Ottoman)

G.) 1:30 p.m. – Winner: B vs. Winner: C (Ottoman)

H.) 3 p.m. – Winner: A vs. Winner: D

6:30 p.m. Banquet at Cariboo Memorial Complex

Saturday, May 26

9:45 a.m. – Winner: E vs. Winner: F (Ottoman)

11 a.m. – Loser: F vs. Loser: F (Columneetza)

12:15 p.m. – Loser: G vs. Loser: H (Ottoman)

2:30 p.m. Championship – Winner: G vs. Winner: H (Ottoman)

Tier 2 Rankings and Schedule

1.) Alberni

2.) Fleetwood Park

3.) Handsworth

4.) WJ Mouat

5.) Burnaby North

6.) Penticton

7.) Smithers

8.) Prince George

Thursday, May 24

1.) 10 a.m. – Mouat vs. BN (Ottoman), 2.) Handsworth vs. Penticton (Ottoman), 3.) Fleetwood vs. Smithers (Columneetza)

4.) 11:30 a.m. – Alberni vs. PG (Ottoman)

Friday, May 25

5.) 9 a.m. – Loser: 1 vs. Loser: 4 (Ottoman), 6.) Winner: 1 vs. Winner: 4 (Ottoman)

7.) 10:30 a.m. – Loser: 2 vs. Loser: 3 (Ottoman), 8.) Winner: 2 vs. Winner: 3 (Ottoman)

Saturday, May 26

8:30 a.m. – Loser: 5 vs. Loser: 7 (Ottoman), Winner: 5 vs. Winner: 7 (Ottoman), Loser: 6 vs. Loser: 8 (Columneetza)

9:45 a.m. Championship – Winner: 6 vs. Winner: 8 (Ottoman)

 

Lake City’s Hope Hall powers through the Westsyde defence.

Madison Blusson finds a gap in the Whundas’ defence Thursday afternoon at the Lake City secondary Columneetza Campus en route to a 44-12 win.

Lake City Falcons’ Emma Feldinger takes a run for a try Thursday.

Dusti Bonner unloads a pass after a tackle Thursday afternoon.

Lake City Falcons coaches Morley Wilson and Natasha Johnson (right) work the sidelines during Thursday’s game.

Lake City’s Rosy Salazar slashes for the try zone.

Rosy Salazar powers down the pitch.

Shantii Dorio makes a run for the try zone.

Previous story
COLUMN: Stanley Cup final prediction
Next story
Outdoor adventure awaits at Biff’s Ponds

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Falcons win opener at lakecity provincials

Schedule included inside for AAA, AA and Tier 2 divisions

Tell own story of wildfires at new writing worshop

The Community Arts Council of Williams Lake invites you to our upcoming… Continue reading

Raffle winners

Bonner family wins Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association’s table raffle

Vehicle fire sends plume of smoke into the air in Williams Lake

Dune buggy catches fire after a loud “bang”

Two small holdover fires discovered near Riske Creek

Two wildfires discovered Wednesday in the Cariboo are listed as being out of control

Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Vancouver police offer video with input from E-Comm, BC EHS, Vancouver Fire and Rescue

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

Ben Makuch challenges Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that he must give materials for stories to RCMP

B.C. launches plan to tackle doctor shortage, emergency room congestion

John Horgan aims to set up regional primary care networks in a ‘team-based’ approach

Vancouver, Squamish pipeline challenges dismissed by court in B.C.

Justice Christopher Grauer ruled the province’s decision to issue the certificate was reasonable

Early learning programs for Indigenous kids get $30M boost

B.C. government to help expand Aboriginal Head Start Association programs with three-year funding

Ferry sailing cancelled after ship’s second officer falls ill

Coastal Inspiration’s 8:15 p.m. sailing to Nanaimo on Tuesday cancelled, passengers to be compensated

Prince Rupert woman reported missing

Victoria Lynn Fraser was last seen on May 22, 2018

B.C. man recounts intense rescue of couple caught in mudslide

Something told Dan Anderson to go back to the scene of a major mudslide on the long weekend.

The priciest home for sale in Canada: A $38M Vancouver penthouse

Canada’s luxury real estate: The top 10 most expensive properties for sale right now

Most Read