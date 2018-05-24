PHOTOS: Falcons win opener at lakecity provincials

The Lake City Falcons got off to a winning start at the BC High School Girls Rugby Championships in Williams Lake Thursday afternoon where upwards of 300 players are in town competing for a provincial championship.
Led by Madison Blusson with four tries in a 44-12 victory over the Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops to kick off their tournament, the Falcons will now compete in the AA division semifinal Friday beginning at 1 :30 p.m.
There, Lake City will square off against the winner of NorKam and Brentwood College Friday afternoon at the Ottoman Drive Rugby Fields in the tournament semifinal. Kick off is at 1:30 p.m.
Full tournament schedule is as follows:
AA Rankings and Schedule
1.) GP Vanier
2.) Norkam
3.) Lake City
4.) Mark Isfeld
5.) Lillooet
6.) Westsyde
7.) Brentwood College
8.) Houston
Thursday, May 24
A.) 11:30 a.m. – Isfeld vs. Lillooet (Ottoman), D.) Westsyde vs. Lake City (Columneetza)
B.) 1 p.m. – Vanier vs. Houston (Ottoman), C.) Norkam vs. Brentwood (Ottoman)
Friday, May 25
E.) 9 a.m. – Loser: C vs. Loser: D (Columneetza)
F.) 12 p.m. – Loser: B vs. Loser: A (Ottoman)
G.) 1:30 p.m. – Winner: C vs. Lake City Falcons (Ottoman)
H.) 3 p.m. – Winner: A vs. Winner: B (Ottoman)
Saturday, May 26
9:45 a.m. – Loser: E vs. Loser: F (Columneetza)
11 a.m. – Winner: E vs. Winner: F (Ottoman), Loser: G vs. Loser: H (Ottoman)
1:15 p.m. Championship – Winner: G vs. Winner: H
AAA Rankings and Schedule
1.) Carson Graham
2.) Yale
3.) Shawnigan Lake
4.) Earl Marriott
5.) Cowichan
6.) Abbotsford
7.) Gleneagle
8.) Mt. Boucherie
Thursday, May 24
A.) 1 p.m. – Earl Marriott vs. Cowichan (Columneetza)
B.) 2:30 p.m. – Yale vs. Gleneagle (Ottoman), C.) Shawnigan vs. Abbotsford (Ottoman), D.) Carson Graham vs. Mt. Boucherie (Columneetza)
6:30 p.m. – AGM (Williams Lake Rugby Club)
Friday, May 25
E.) 10:30 a.m. – Loser: B vs. Loser: C (Columneetza)
F.) 12 p.m. – Loser: A vs. Loser: D (Ottoman)
G.) 1:30 p.m. – Winner: B vs. Winner: C (Ottoman)
H.) 3 p.m. – Winner: A vs. Winner: D
6:30 p.m. Banquet at Cariboo Memorial Complex
Saturday, May 26
9:45 a.m. – Winner: E vs. Winner: F (Ottoman)
11 a.m. – Loser: F vs. Loser: F (Columneetza)
12:15 p.m. – Loser: G vs. Loser: H (Ottoman)
2:30 p.m. Championship – Winner: G vs. Winner: H (Ottoman)
Tier 2 Rankings and Schedule
1.) Alberni
2.) Fleetwood Park
3.) Handsworth
4.) WJ Mouat
5.) Burnaby North
6.) Penticton
7.) Smithers
8.) Prince George
Thursday, May 24
1.) 10 a.m. – Mouat vs. BN (Ottoman), 2.) Handsworth vs. Penticton (Ottoman), 3.) Fleetwood vs. Smithers (Columneetza)
4.) 11:30 a.m. – Alberni vs. PG (Ottoman)
Friday, May 25
5.) 9 a.m. – Loser: 1 vs. Loser: 4 (Ottoman), 6.) Winner: 1 vs. Winner: 4 (Ottoman)
7.) 10:30 a.m. – Loser: 2 vs. Loser: 3 (Ottoman), 8.) Winner: 2 vs. Winner: 3 (Ottoman)
Saturday, May 26
8:30 a.m. – Loser: 5 vs. Loser: 7 (Ottoman), Winner: 5 vs. Winner: 7 (Ottoman), Loser: 6 vs. Loser: 8 (Columneetza)
9:45 a.m. Championship – Winner: 6 vs. Winner: 8 (Ottoman)