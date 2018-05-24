PHOTOS: Falcons win opener at lakecity provincials

Schedule included inside for AAA, AA and Tier 2 divisions

The Lake City Falcons got off to a winning start at the BC High School Girls Rugby Championships in Williams Lake Thursday afternoon where upwards of 300 players are in town competing for a provincial championship.

Led by Madison Blusson with four tries in a 44-12 victory over the Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops to kick off their tournament, the Falcons will now compete in the AA division semifinal Friday beginning at 1 :30 p.m.

There, Lake City will square off against the winner of NorKam and Brentwood College Friday afternoon at the Ottoman Drive Rugby Fields in the tournament semifinal. Kick off is at 1:30 p.m.

Full tournament schedule is as follows:

AA Rankings and Schedule

1.) GP Vanier

2.) Norkam

3.) Lake City

4.) Mark Isfeld

5.) Lillooet

6.) Westsyde

7.) Brentwood College

8.) Houston

Thursday, May 24

A.) 11:30 a.m. – Isfeld vs. Lillooet (Ottoman), D.) Westsyde vs. Lake City (Columneetza)

B.) 1 p.m. – Vanier vs. Houston (Ottoman), C.) Norkam vs. Brentwood (Ottoman)

Friday, May 25

E.) 9 a.m. – Loser: C vs. Loser: D (Columneetza)

F.) 12 p.m. – Loser: B vs. Loser: A (Ottoman)

G.) 1:30 p.m. – Winner: C vs. Lake City Falcons (Ottoman)

H.) 3 p.m. – Winner: A vs. Winner: B (Ottoman)

Saturday, May 26

9:45 a.m. – Loser: E vs. Loser: F (Columneetza)

11 a.m. – Winner: E vs. Winner: F (Ottoman), Loser: G vs. Loser: H (Ottoman)

1:15 p.m. Championship – Winner: G vs. Winner: H

AAA Rankings and Schedule

1.) Carson Graham

2.) Yale

3.) Shawnigan Lake

4.) Earl Marriott

5.) Cowichan

6.) Abbotsford

7.) Gleneagle

8.) Mt. Boucherie

Thursday, May 24

A.) 1 p.m. – Earl Marriott vs. Cowichan (Columneetza)

B.) 2:30 p.m. – Yale vs. Gleneagle (Ottoman), C.) Shawnigan vs. Abbotsford (Ottoman), D.) Carson Graham vs. Mt. Boucherie (Columneetza)

6:30 p.m. – AGM (Williams Lake Rugby Club)

Friday, May 25

E.) 10:30 a.m. – Loser: B vs. Loser: C (Columneetza)

F.) 12 p.m. – Loser: A vs. Loser: D (Ottoman)

G.) 1:30 p.m. – Winner: B vs. Winner: C (Ottoman)

H.) 3 p.m. – Winner: A vs. Winner: D

6:30 p.m. Banquet at Cariboo Memorial Complex

Saturday, May 26

9:45 a.m. – Winner: E vs. Winner: F (Ottoman)

11 a.m. – Loser: F vs. Loser: F (Columneetza)

12:15 p.m. – Loser: G vs. Loser: H (Ottoman)

2:30 p.m. Championship – Winner: G vs. Winner: H (Ottoman)

Tier 2 Rankings and Schedule

1.) Alberni

2.) Fleetwood Park

3.) Handsworth

4.) WJ Mouat

5.) Burnaby North

6.) Penticton

7.) Smithers

8.) Prince George

Thursday, May 24

1.) 10 a.m. – Mouat vs. BN (Ottoman), 2.) Handsworth vs. Penticton (Ottoman), 3.) Fleetwood vs. Smithers (Columneetza)

4.) 11:30 a.m. – Alberni vs. PG (Ottoman)

Friday, May 25

5.) 9 a.m. – Loser: 1 vs. Loser: 4 (Ottoman), 6.) Winner: 1 vs. Winner: 4 (Ottoman)

7.) 10:30 a.m. – Loser: 2 vs. Loser: 3 (Ottoman), 8.) Winner: 2 vs. Winner: 3 (Ottoman)

Saturday, May 26

8:30 a.m. – Loser: 5 vs. Loser: 7 (Ottoman), Winner: 5 vs. Winner: 7 (Ottoman), Loser: 6 vs. Loser: 8 (Columneetza)

9:45 a.m. Championship – Winner: 6 vs. Winner: 8 (Ottoman)

Lake City’s Hope Hall powers through the Westsyde defence.

Madison Blusson finds a gap in the Whundas’ defence Thursday afternoon at the Lake City secondary Columneetza Campus en route to a 44-12 win.

Lake City Falcons’ Emma Feldinger takes a run for a try Thursday.

Dusti Bonner unloads a pass after a tackle Thursday afternoon.

Lake City Falcons coaches Morley Wilson and Natasha Johnson (right) work the sidelines during Thursday’s game.

Lake City’s Rosy Salazar slashes for the try zone.

Rosy Salazar powers down the pitch.