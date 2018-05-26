Lake City Falcons captain Emma Feldinger powers through the Mark R. Isfeld Ice defence to score Saturday in the bronze-medal match at the BC High School Girls Rugby Championships in Williams Lake. The Ice, however, would go on to score in the final minutes to win 26-22. (Greg Sabatino photo)

PHOTOS: Falcons drop nailbiter in exciting bronze-medal match at rugby provs

It didn’t end the way they hoped, but the future is bright for girls rugby in Williams Lake.

It didn’t end the way they hoped, but the future is bright for girls rugby in Williams Lake.

The Lake City Falcons girls rugby team finished fourth at the ‘AA’ BC High School Girls Rugby Championships in Williams Lake, dropping a nail biter, 26-22, in the bronze medal match to the Mark R. Isfeld Ice at the Ottoman Drive Rugby Fields Saturday.

The Ice notched a try, plus a conversion, as time wound down in the contest to pull them ahead of the Falcons in the dying moments of the game and to hang on for the victory after Lake City had led for the majority of the contest.

“It was a tough, awesome game right to the last minute,” Falcons head coach Morley Wilson told both squads following the game.

“To all the Grade 8s, 9s, 10s — I hope you learned something today about leadership. It’s not your turn as the Grade 12s are moving on.”

Four players from the Falcons will be graduating this year, while the majority of this year’s team team was made up of players in grades 8-10.

It’s something both Wilson, and fellow Falcons coaches Braden McCallum and Tasha Johnson said the girls can be proud of.

“We’re moving on to next year. We’ll be a little bit older, a little bit wiser, especially after this experience,” McCallum said.

“And that [experience] will come. The future of girls rugby in Williams Lake is unbelievably promising.”

Falcons captain Emma Feldinger was awarded a $500 scholarship and was announced to the Commisioner’s 15s all-star team for the tournament Friday evening during a dinner banquet for all teams in the AAA, AA and Tier 2 divisions at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Feldinger recorded three tries, and added a conversion in the bronze-medal game for the Falcons, while Madison Blusson — another Grade 12 on the roster — added the other try in the match.

Following Saturday’s final the team was presented a little pick-me-up from Team Canada player and former Newcastle Falcon — now a member of the Yorkshire Carnegie — Jake Ilnick of Alexis Creek, who was on hand to watch the game and stuffed several duffle bags full of rugby swag for the Falcons to sift through as gifts.

He also shared some words of advise to the girls following the loss.

“It sucks but the best thing that comes out of this is you get better as a group, and you come together as a group,” Ilnicki said. “you’re got a lifetime of friendship and that’s what counts.

“Today I saw a lot of girls that played without fear.”

Ilnicki also presented Feldinger a rugby ball signed by Newcastle Falcons players of the English Premiership.

For full results from the BC High School Girls Rugby Provincials check back at www.wltribune.com as tournament finals are still wrapping up Saturday.

 

Alexis Creek’s Jake Ilnicki (centre), and Team Canada rugby player, was on hand to support the Lake City Falcons girls rugby team as they played for bronze Saturday morning at the Ottoman Drive Rugby Fields at the BC High School Girls Rugby Championships. Ilnicki brought along several gym bags filled with rugby swag for the girls as a gift.

Previous story
B.C.’s Ryan Craig, Vegas Golden Knights chase history

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Falcons drop nailbiter in exciting bronze-medal match at rugby provs

It didn’t end the way they hoped, but the future is bright for girls rugby in Williams Lake.

UPDATE: Scope of destruction from Friday’s house fire visbible

Fire damages home, vehicle and storage unit containing family keepsakes

AFTERBURN: Are the kids okay?

Part 3: Helping children cope with wildfire stress

WATCH: Commencement 2018 at TRU Williams Lake

TRU saw one of its biggest group of graduates in a long time walk across the stage Friday afternoon

No fees for wood waste, leaves, grass clippings to encourage FireSmart activity in CRD

Loads must be clean in order to be dropped off

Trans Mountain pipeline: How we got here

A look at the Kinder Morgan expansion, decades in the making

Giant beer tanks arrive in new B.C. home city

Molson Coors tanks finish river journey and move to overland trip in Chilliwack

VIDEO: Pipeline supporters rally across B.C.

Five simultaneous events organized by month-old Boots and Suits lobby group

VIDEO: B.C. woman praises burn fund after boat explosion in 1978

White Rock woman was 16 years old when she was left with second- and third-degree burns

B.C.’s Ryan Craig, Vegas Golden Knights chase history

Local product behind bench for expansion team’s incredible championship run

CP rail workers give strike notice

Employees could walk out as early as Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT

BC RCMP renew call for info on girl who went missing 35 years ago

Plea sparked by National Missing Child Day

Suspected scammer attempts to use Black Press newspaper to dupe woman

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre offers tips after Langley resident received suspicious call

Vote points to abortion being legalized in Ireland

Voters asked whether to keep or repeal Eighth Amendment to Roman Catholic Ireland’s Constitution

Most Read