Trudy Foster and Chris Foster of 100 Mile House tally their points at the Cariboo Archers Flatfield 3D Shoot Saturday at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association Clubhouse on Bond Lake Road. (Greg Sabatino photos)

PHOTOS: Cariboo Archers hosting two-day flatfield 3D shoot

Saturday, roughly 40 archers were moving through the 15-target round, busy tallying their scores

The Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association Clubhouse is hosting archers from throughout the region today and tomorrow for an Outdoor Flatfield 3D Shoot.

Saturday morning, roughly 40 archers were moving through the 15-target round, busy tallying their scores throughout.

Sunday’s competition, which begins at 7:30 a.m. and goes until the last round at noon, will feature a long shot competition where cash will be up for grabs to whoever can snipe the best shot on a moose target at a distance of 140 yards.

For recurve specialists, a caribou at roughly 65 yards will be the prize target.

Cariboo Archer Al Campsall, who was busy judging the action Saturday morning, said it’s a great weekend for the whole family. Archers of all ages are currently taking part in the event.

“We want to thank the community for its support,” he said.

“It’s a lot of fun for the whole family, this kind of shoot. It can be as difficult or as easy as you want for this kind of shoot.”

Cost for the event is $5 per 15-target round, and a lunch concession is available on site. Saturday’s shoot runs until 3 p.m., followed by a 7:30 a.m. start Sunday morning.

 

Alexis McComber examines her shot.

Aubrey Jackson takes aim at the Cariboo Archers Flatfield 3D Shoot.

Freja Pare (front) and Lorne Baron ready their arrows.

Adam Lyons (left) and Lee Jackman retrieve their arrows after their shots Saturday morning.

The Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association Clubhouse grounds are bustling with activity this weekend as the Cariboo Archers are hosting their Flatfield 3D Shoot.

Previous story
PHOTO GALLERY: 28th annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo kicks off with Friday night performance

Just Posted

PHOTO GALLERY: 28th annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo kicks off with Friday night performance

It was a full house at the arena for the first rodeo of the season

Cattle Country: Ranchers adjust after 2017 wildfires and lingering winter

Ranchers in the Cariboo Chilcotin are making adjustments this calving season with prolonged winter conditions

GALLERY: 81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Sale

More than 150 bulls were sold in Williams Lake Friday

Cariboo Fire Centre urges caution with open burning

With 40-kilometre wind gusts in the forecast for Saturday, the public is urged to be careful with any open burning

Theft at Mt. Timothy latest challenge for local ski hill

Society president Mike Kidston still hoping local politicians will support referendum on funding

Lt.-Gov. Guichon believes she made the right decision in last B.C. election

Outgoing Lt.-Gov Judith Guichon said her most memorable moments weren’t surrounding the election

B.C. parents grieving teen’s overdose death say it started with opioid prescription

Elliot Eurchuk, 16, died at his Oak Bay home Friday, after taking street drugs to sleep

16 of 20 fastest improving B.C. schools are public: Fraser Institute

Independent elementary schools remain at top of the chart in think tank’s annual report card

NAFTA: Talks continue through weekend in scramble to get a deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called negotiations ‘perpetual’

Pulp mill fined $900,000 for leaking effluent into B.C. lake

Mackenzie Pulp Mill pleaded guilty to depositing deleterious substance into water frequented by fish

B.C.’s 2-year lobbying ban starts May 1

Office of the Registrar of Lobbyists can grant exemptions from the prohibition if public interest

Horgan speaks of government’s successes to ‘friends’ at CUPE BC convention

CUPE BC president Paul Faoro said was first time a B.C. premier addressed convention in some time

Speed Skating Canada fires coach Michael Crowe after investigation

Crowe was a coach on the American team from 1983 to 1991 and again from 1999 to 2006

5 things to know about the ongoing influx of asylum seekers in Canada

Number of illegal border crossings are up this year – as RCMP, military, politicians try to combat

Most Read