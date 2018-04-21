PHOTOS: Cariboo Archers hosting two-day flatfield 3D shoot

Saturday, roughly 40 archers were moving through the 15-target round, busy tallying their scores

Trudy Foster and Chris Foster of 100 Mile House tally their points at the Cariboo Archers Flatfield 3D Shoot Saturday at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association Clubhouse on Bond Lake Road. (Greg Sabatino photos)

The Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association Clubhouse is hosting archers from throughout the region today and tomorrow for an Outdoor Flatfield 3D Shoot.

Saturday morning, roughly 40 archers were moving through the 15-target round, busy tallying their scores throughout.

Sunday’s competition, which begins at 7:30 a.m. and goes until the last round at noon, will feature a long shot competition where cash will be up for grabs to whoever can snipe the best shot on a moose target at a distance of 140 yards.

For recurve specialists, a caribou at roughly 65 yards will be the prize target.

Cariboo Archer Al Campsall, who was busy judging the action Saturday morning, said it’s a great weekend for the whole family. Archers of all ages are currently taking part in the event.

“We want to thank the community for its support,” he said.

“It’s a lot of fun for the whole family, this kind of shoot. It can be as difficult or as easy as you want for this kind of shoot.”

Cost for the event is $5 per 15-target round, and a lunch concession is available on site. Saturday’s shoot runs until 3 p.m., followed by a 7:30 a.m. start Sunday morning.

Alexis McComber examines her shot.

Aubrey Jackson takes aim at the Cariboo Archers Flatfield 3D Shoot.

Freja Pare (front) and Lorne Baron ready their arrows.

Adam Lyons (left) and Lee Jackman retrieve their arrows after their shots Saturday morning.