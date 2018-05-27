Participants take off from the starting line Sunday morning for the Third Annual All Nations Spring Classic. The event featured either a five- or a 10-kilometre walk or run from downtown Williams Lake starting from the Tsilhqot’in National Government office on Fourth Avenue before carrying on down Second Avenue and back on Mackenzie Avenue. (Greg Sabatino photos)

PHOTOS: Active lifestyle promoted at All Nations Spring Classic

Residents took advantage of perfect running and walking conditions Sunday morning in Williams Lake

Residents took advantage of perfect running and walking conditions Sunday morning for the All Nations Spring Classic.

The third annual event offered a five- or a 10-kilometre walk or run for participants, and began at the Tsilhqot’in National Government office on Fourth Avenue before carrying on down Second Avenue and back on Mackenzie Avenue.

The event is funded by the Aboriginal Health Directorate — the Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I-SPARC) — and is meant to encourage all communities to participate in physical activity.

Prizes were awarded to top finishers in multiple categories following the race.

 

Runners and walkers sign in at the registration desk.

Yunesit’in Chief Russell Myers Ross (second from left) and Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua (right) warm up with some soccer with Luna Ross, 2, and Sanin Haig-Brown, 6.

Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua runs down the race instruction for runners and walkers.

Participants have some fun during the warm up of the Third Annual All Nations Spring Classic.

Ellie Judd and her dad, Tyler Judd, get ready to take part in the All Nations Spring Classic.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Falcons drop nailbiter in exciting bronze-medal match at rugby provs

Just Posted

Wildfire expo aims to destress by helping citizens prepare

Organizers of the upcoming wildfire recovery expo are hoping to help alleviate some of the stress

PHOTOS: Falcons drop nailbiter in exciting bronze-medal match at rugby provs

It didn’t end the way they hoped, but the future is bright for girls rugby in Williams Lake.

UPDATE: Scope of destruction from Friday’s house fire visbible

Fire damages home, vehicle and storage unit containing family keepsakes

AFTERBURN: Are the kids okay?

Part 3: Helping children cope with wildfire stress

WATCH: Commencement 2018 at TRU Williams Lake

TRU saw one of its biggest group of graduates in a long time walk across the stage Friday afternoon

Trans Mountain pipeline: Is it worth the risk?

Concerns range from the threat of an oil spill to the impact of tanker traffic on wildlife

Federal leaders trade barbs about India trip at press gallery dinner

Justin Trudeau’s infamous trip to India earlier this year was the focus of many of the jabs

Love Child Organics, PC Organics baby food recalled

16 flavours have been recalled

B.C. VIEWS: Our poverty reduction plan is already in place

NDP has another promise it needs to appear to keep

WestJet pilot strike averted as parties agree to mediation

Pilots had warned they could go on strike starting May 19

One dead, one injured after being struck by train in Chilliwack

Police are continuing to investigate

Out of control wildfire prompts restriction around Allie Lake

One of the first large wildfires of the 2018 season is blazing out of control

Giant beer tanks arrive in new B.C. home city

Molson Coors tanks finish river journey and move to overland trip in Chilliwack

VIDEO: Pipeline supporters rally across B.C.

Langley event one of five held in B.C.

Most Read