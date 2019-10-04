PHOTO GALLERY: Young atheletes test their mettle at District Cross Country run

The Nesika Knight’s Kalan Vath edges out his teammate Holden Dell for first place during the annual SD27 Cross Country Run in Boitanio park. Patrick Davies photo.
A pack of girls from schools from across SD27 surge forward to compete in the SD27 2019 Cross Country Run. Patrick Davies photo.
A pack of boys from schools from across SD27 surge forward to compete in the SD27 2019 Cross Country Run. Patrick Davies photo.
Boys from schools from across SD27 prepare to compete in the SD27 2019 Cross Country Run. Patrick Davies photo.
A column of boys race through the weeds of Boitanio park during Friday’s SD27 Cross Country Run 2019. Patrick Davies photo.
Chilcotin Road Runner Cole Chapman leaps towards the finish line to secure first place while competing in SD27’s Annual Cross Country Run. Patrick Davies photo.
Madden Benvin, hair flopping in the breeze, races to second place during SD27’s Annual Cross Country run in Boitanio Park. Patrick Davies photo.
Will Gauley of Mountview Elementary powers through the pain to stake his claim on third place during the SD27 Annual Cross Country Run. Patrick Davies photo.
Wyatt Tollefson, the Puppetmaster, cheers with his hand puppet Steven for his fellow Nesika Knight competitors. Patrick Davies photo.
A 150 Mile House Runner pulls ahead of the pack early on during a heat made up of boys in Grade 6 and up at SD27’s Annual Cross Country Run. Patrick Davies photo.
The final heat of SD27’s Annual Cross Country Run was made up of girls and boys in Grade 7. Patrick Davies photo.

Scores of lakecity students took time to enjoy a cool fall run Friday morning in Boitanio Park for Sschool District 27’s Annual Cross Country Run.

Every year, schools from across SD27 field team of dedicated runners of all ages from Grades 3 to 7. To the thunderous cheers of their classmates, teachers and parents they race all across the park in a test of endurance and speed.

Read More: PHOTO GALLERY: School District 27 Cross Country Run takes over Boitanio Park

This year the weather was brisk, not too cold and not too hot, perfect for a late morning run. The children were in good spirits as they raced around the park, with many dashing up a hill to cheer on those competing in the current heat.

The event attracted hundreds of spectators and went off with no major injuries or incident.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
