PHOTO GALLERY: Students shine at School District 27 district track and field competition

Angie Mindus photos

Athletes from Grades 4 to 6 showed off their skills at the annual School District 27 district track and field competition Thursday and Friday.

Girls and boys competed in the 1,000 metre race Thursday afternoon on the Columneetza field, with the remainder of the events taking place Friday and consisting of 100 metre, 400 metre, shot put, long jump and triple jump.

The students qualified for districts at their schools over the last few weeks.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.